Talking Point

Paradise by the LI light

Naturally, Long Island is in paradise.

The Paradise Papers, that is — a cache of files mostly from offshore law firm Appleby, recently obtained by a German newspaper and shared with journalists around the world. Revelations started dripping out this week, including the fact that East Setauket hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC and some of its leaders’ foundations have used Bermuda tax dodges.

A Guardian article published Tuesday said Renaissance uses “feeder funds” in tax-haven Bermuda. Documents from the cache also indicate that tax dodges via the Caribbean island were used by foundations associated with Renaissance founder James Simons and former top executive Robert Mercer, who announced last week he would step down from his positions at the fund. The money maneuvers have enraged activists already angry about Stony Brook University’s October resolution to rename the medical school after Renaissance, a recognition of donations past and present (some made by employees whose retirement funds may have benefited directly from this dodge). Even before the Paradise revelations, members of the Three Village-area North Country Peace Group sent a letter to the university on Monday complaining that Renaissance has been accused of avoiding nearly $7 billion in taxes. The Paradise Papers are likely to give the group added ammunition.

These kinds of legal dodges are not something that many Americans can achieve. Renaissance retirement investment funds, for example, saw hundreds of millions of dollars in gains through investment vehicles registered in Bermuda, but the complicated legal arrangement meant the typical taxes on these gains were avoided.

Renaissance sources told The Guardian that other companies do similar maneuvers, but Rockville Centre tax expert Ed Slott tells The Point that “most people don’t have the lawyers and wherewithal to do this.”

Only retirement paradise for some, then. And the maneuvering won’t stop soon: Slott says the Republican tax plan being considered by Congress doesn’t address this issue.

Mercer’s foundation, in particular, has drawn recent scrutiny thanks to its funding of groups like former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s Government Accountability Institute, which had significant influence on the 2016 presidential election. Simons, on the other hand, is a top Democratic donor.

Mark Chiusano