Daily Point

Rice is in Crowley’s corner

“Queens party boss angles to succeed Pelosi as speaker” was the headline on a Politico article Tuesday about Joe Crowley, who is making his move to take over the House Democratic caucus.

Crowley’s ambitions to succeed longtime leader Nancy Pelosi and leapfrog her second-in-command, Steny Hoyer, are well known, but this week is ushering in a new offensive. Crowley’s backers are trying out new messaging, using the departure of Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to remind Pelosi her time is up.

“I think Pelosi and Hoyer ought to take the message from Ryan’s retirement and realize it’s time for this caucus to move on. And I think Crowley fits the bill to be our next leader,” Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) told Politico.

Nassau County’s Kathleen Rice tried to push that angle in The Washington Post as well:

“Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) pointed out that Ryan (R-Wis.) arrived in Congress the same year, 1999, as Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.), the Democratic conference chairman. She threw up her arms and pretended to be climbing a ladder, to demonstrate how long Crowley has been trying to rise in the party’s leadership.

“ ‘Republicans know how to do turnover. We don’t,’ said Rice. ‘Paul Ryan took the job on his own terms, and he’s leaving on his own terms.’ ”

However, Rice’s quote noting that Ryan and Crowley arrived in D.C. at the same time left the impression among some political observers that she was lumping in Crowley with Pelosi as being there after Ryan had come and gone.

Not so, Rice spokesman Coleman Lamb told The Point.

“Representative Rice was making the point, as she has in the past, that we have a lot of talented leaders like Congressman Crowley in the Democratic caucus, and we have to do a better job elevating them to leadership positions,” Lamb said.

If anything, political insiders say Rice, the former Nassau County district attorney, is quite close with Crowley and plays an important role for him as the most outspoken woman in the Democratic caucus to take on the first female House speaker in U.S. history.

Rita Ciolli