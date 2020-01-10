Can you match the 2020 Democratic candidate with their quote?

The Point has reached the end of its 2020 Democratic presidential contender reading. If the author was campaigning and the book existed, we read it. You’re welcome.

You may be surprised to know that there were actually a few moments when a candidate or a candidate’s ghostwriter said something a little, dare we say, interesting.

As we get ready for the Iowa caucuses, see whether you can identify who said what about former President Barack Obama or capitalism; whose morals involve an iron stance on houseguests; whose defining life lesson involved PowerPoint, and who thinks what about America.

The current candidates who wrote books are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

If the candidate wrote multiple books, we read the most recent one. We included three quotes total from each candidate, because we know you don’t want to read pages and pages. Then you might as well have read the books …

Happy picking.

Day 2: Identify the candidate with the following background that shaped who they are.

“As a bachelor who traveled with a big expense account, I had a girlfriend in every city, skied in every resort, ate in every four star restaurant, and never missed a Broadway play.” The candidate burned the candle at both ends, while trying to work extremely hard. This candidate knows the difficulties of growing up without money. Born in the candidate’s grandmother’s bed without the assistance of a doctor, the candidate was then “wrapped in a blanket and placed...in the warm oven with the door open until the doctor arrived.” This candidate grew up in a household full of political and intellectual discussion. “I would hear but not understand arguments over the uselessness of post-structuralism or the relevance of Hobsbawm’s historiography, wondering what any of it meant and how anyone could be as passionate about it as the people seated at the dinner table who just a couple hours earlier were indulgingly asking me about my loose tooth or my baseball card collection.” This candidate's father worked his way up to being a top IBM salesman who told him as a teenager, "Son, don't you dare walk around this house like you hit a triple, 'cause you were born on third base." The candidate agrees: "I've said many times of my generation that we drink deeply from wells of freedom and opportunity that we did not dig."

Day 1: Which five 2020 candidates had the following outside-the-box ideas?

“We should establish a U.S. Department of Peace to identify and foster domestic peace-creating projects in the United States.” “As president, I would engage once a quarter, for two to three hours, in a televised open debate with members of Congress.” This candidate proposes a new currency — Digital Social Credits — that would “reward people for doing things that serve the community,” such as babysitting a child, staffing a garage sale, or volunteering at a local shelter. “We need to put some digital rules of the road into law when it comes to people’s privacy … Our laws need to be as sophisticated as the people who are breaking them. We must revamp our nation’s cybersecurity and guarantee net neutrality for all.” This candidate “didn’t just want an infrastructure bill with money for highways, railroads, and airports. We were going to fund the highways of tomorrow, with thousands of charging stations for electric cars and dedicated lanes for self-driving cars,” plus jets going coast to coast “in an hour or two.”

Day 1 Answers

Marianne Williamson John Delaney Andrew Yang Amy Klobuchar Joe Biden

Day 2 Answers