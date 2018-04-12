Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! It’s an exciting day for the editorial board, scroll down to join our new project.

The new LIRR president

The new president of the Long Island Rail Road has been riding the trains into Manhattan from his home in Smithtown every weekday for years.

Starting Monday, though, Phil Eng will have to change his commuting pattern and head to the LIRR’s base in Jamaica.

Eng, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chief operating officer, might be a familiar face to some Long Islanders. Before moving to the MTA, Eng was at the state Department of Transportation, where he served as chief engineer and executive deputy commissioner. There, he was extensively involved in moving the LIRR’s third-track proposal forward, often as the state’s public face at extensive community meetings and hearings over the last two years.

And he’s also familiar with plans to improve the rails, as he worked on and unveiled the subway action plan released last summer while serving as interim chief of New York City Transit.

Eng, who has an engineering background, will replace Pat Nowakowski, who will resign Friday. Nowakowski’s departure had been in the works, but leaked Wednesday night, leading MTA officials to move up their announcement. Wednesday’s MTA confirmation of Nowakowski’s resignation did not mention who’d replace him. But by Thursday morning, elected officials and others were being told Eng was the choice.

Despite months of mounting criticism, the MTA allowed Nowakowski a graceful exit, in stark contrast to the person he replaced. Helena Williams, the former head of the LIRR who is now chief deputy to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, was summarily dismissed by then-MTA boss Thomas Pendergast, who resented her independence and outspokenness.

But now, insiders say Eng likely will bring some of that independence and outspokenness back to the job.

“By no means should he be considered the status quo,” one source who knows Eng told The Point. “He’s going to be a breath of fresh air for the Long Island [Rail Road] workforce and for commuters.”

Randi F. Marshall