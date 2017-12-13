Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe if this was forwarded to you.

Daily Point

Bannon lands on LI

With the defeat Tuesday of GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama, his greatest supporter, Steve Bannon, may have finally transitioned from hot political Svengali to radioactive Republican. Party members are jumping off his dystopian bandwagon in droves. On Long Island, Rep. Pete King, long a Bannon critic, doubled down, calling him a phony and saying the GOP needs to distance itself from him.

But that stampede does not include Lee Zeldin.

Zeldin, whose Manhattan fundraiser Thursday evening features Bannon as its headliner, has been under fire for a month for his connection to the rumpled former senior adviser and campaign manager for President Donald Trump.

Bannon, fired by Trump months ago but still close to the president, has resumed his control of Breitbart, a news and commentary site often accused of being a comfortable stage for “alt-right” and white supremacist thought.

Bannon supported Moore in his primary victory against Luther Strange, who most likely would have beaten Democratic winner Doug Jones, and stuck by Moore even after accusations came to light that Moore molested a 14-year-old girl and pursued other young girls decades ago. And it was Bannon who convinced Trump to support Moore.

So the buzz Wednesday is all about GOPers expected to flee Bannon.

Zeldin told The Point that Bannon would still be the main speaker at his event, where tickets start at $1,000 apiece. While he disagrees with Bannon on other issues, Zeldin said his loyalty is justified because of Bannon’s strong support for Jewish issues. Both strongly back the policies of the Israeli government and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and both strongly oppose the Iran treaty and the BDS movement.

As for Moore, however, Zeldin had little good to say, arguing he “should have stepped aside when the allegations came out, and I said so publicly.”

Lane Filler