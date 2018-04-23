Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy .

Daily Point

First meeting honeymoon for LIRR president

Every month, Mitch Pally takes the same seat in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board room, from which he chairs the Long Island Rail Road committee meeting.

This Monday, there was a different occupant in the seat next to him as Phil Eng made his first appearance since taking over as LIRR president on April 16. And it was a bit of a honeymoon for Eng, who filed his first president’s report with optimistic pronouncements.

Under his leadership, Eng said, “It’s no longer business as usual.” He said the railroad is “turning the page” and “closing the book on the past year.”

Beyond the catchphrases, Eng did make news. He has reviewed the draft of his predecessor’s performance improvement plan and is going to rewrite it. The goals will be more aggressive, the timeline more accelerated.

He also pointed to small changes he has already made based on customer feedback from his visits to LIRR stations last week. One rider told Eng that he’d appreciate reports on how the subways were running during his LIRR commute, so if there is a problem on certain lines, he could change his plans while still on the railroad. Eng said the MTA started Friday to make announcements on LIRR trains about the subways.

Avoiding hard-hitting questions for now, the few board members who spoke congratulated Eng, welcomed him and wished him luck.

Said Pally, with a knowing smile, “We all wish him good luck.”

May the evening commute goes as smoothly as Eng’s first committee meeting.

Randi F. Marshall