The Point: In the news

Welcome to this week’s news quiz, based on events that took place this week. As usual, provide the answer for each clue, one letter per blank. The first letter of each answer, taken in order, spells the name of the Washington politician who said this: "January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country … it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event."

A link to the answers appears below.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Students in this Long Island school district are seeking to rename a street that honors a village settler who also was a local Ku Klux Klan leader.

_ _ _ _ Country where U.S. bases were hit with Katyusha rockets apparently fired by an Iran-backed militia group.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Car company that upended GM’s streak of selling the most cars in the U.S. every year since the Great Depression.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ U.S. automaker that announced plans to go all-electric by 2028.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Long Island school district that reassigned a teacher who gave a 17-year-old boy an apparent COVID-19 injection without his parent’s permission.

Sign up for the Editorial Board's Endorsements newsletter Be the first to know who they are endorsing this election season. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

_ _ _ _ _ _ One of two Long Island colleges that is delaying the start of the spring semester because of COVID-19.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Major city whose schoolteachers voted to stay home because of rising COVID-19 rates, insisting instead on a return to remote learning.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Last name of the only two Republicans who joined House Democrats for a Jan. 6 memorial.

_ _ _ _ Acronym for the organization that agreed to pump more oil in hopes that demand for fuel will not be affected by the omicron variant.

_ _ _ _ Branch of the U.S. armed forces that was stopped by a federal judge from acting against 35 of its personnel who refused vaccines on religious grounds.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Tennis player stopped from entering Australia to play in the Australian Open because he wasn’t vaccinated.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Founder of blood testing startup Theranos who was found guilty on four fraud charges at trial.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ City host of the renowned CES tech conference that was forced to scale back because of coronavirus precautions.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ State whose governor posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man whose 1892 arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car led to the Supreme Court’s infamous 1896 decision that cemented "separate but equal" as U.S. law for 58 years.

Click here for the answers to the clued words and to the identity of the mystery politician.