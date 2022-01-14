The Point: In the news

Welcome to this week’s news quiz, based on events that took place this week. As usual, provide the answer for each clue, one letter per blank. The first letter of each answer, taken in order, spells the name of the United States senator who said this about the struggle to pass voting rights legislation: "I’ve got no new answers at all. Good meetings, good discussions, the president gave a good speech. That’s about it."

A link to the answers appears below.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Mountain State governor who said he is "extremely unwell" after testing positive for COVID-19.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Awards show that announced it will have a host for the first time in four years.

_ _ _ _ _ The combined number of wins posted this season by the New York Jets and Giants.

_ _ _ _ _ Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall this, after Marshall falsely accused Fauci of hiding his financial disclosure forms.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ City in which President Joe Biden made a major voting rights speech.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Major League Baseball team that hired a woman to coach its Low-A farm club, the first woman to manage a team affiliated with MLB.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Suffolk County location of one of the two charter schools approved by State University of New York officials.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Last name of No. 17 in your Mets program, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.

_ _ _ Federal agency that "is in crisis," according to a taxpayer watchdog that cited years of budget cuts, new responsibilities, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Country that conducted its second ballistic missile test in one week.

Click here for the answers to the clued words and to the identity of the mystery senator.