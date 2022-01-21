The Point: In the news

Welcome to this week’s news quiz, based on events that took place this week. As usual, provide the answer for each clue, one letter per blank. The first letter of each answer, taken in order, spells the name of the United States senator who said this about the troubling state of the chamber’s debate over voting rights legislation: "You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?"

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Law enforcement official who filed papers seeking to force three Trump family members to comply with subpoenas.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ A survey team off the coast of Long Beach and Lido Beach is looking for the best route for an electric cable to connect the offshore Empire Wind farm with a power plant in this Long Island community.

_ _ _ _ _ Number of Long Island high school students who reached the finals of the Regeneron science competition.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Corporate behemoth sued by the family of a delivery driver killed when a December tornado hit an Illinois warehouse.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Tech giant seeking to buy the maker of the Candy Crush and Call to Duty video games.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a "dear price" if he invades this country.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Long Island town that approved four drag-racing events to be held in 2022.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ State elected official who announced raising $21.6 million in campaign contributions since August.

_ _ _ Quasi-government agency in Suffolk County that shook up its leadership in a postelection shuffle.

_ _ _ _ One of the two beverages movie theaters can now sell after a unanimous ruling by the State Liquor Authority.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Venerable film festival that decided to go virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Brooklyn Nets player fined $25,000 after exchanging barbs, including an obscenity, with fans in Cleveland.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Trump family member asked to voluntarily cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

