The Point: In the news

Welcome to this week’s news quiz, based on events that took place this week. As usual, provide the answer for each clue, one letter per blank. The first letter of each answer, taken in order, spells the name of a Long Island activist who, when asked about a new deal to redraw district lines for the Suffolk County Legislature, said, "It is a backward step for Suffolk County by 30 years."

_ _ _ _ The number of majority-minority districts that would remain under a new legislative redistricting proposal agreed to by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ The U.S. economy last year grew at its fastest pace since this person’s presidency.

_ _ _ _ ’ _ Manhattan restaurant where Sarah Palin ate twice, both times unmasked, once after testing positive for COVID-19.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ The lone player voted by writers into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ African country whose democratic government was toppled by a military coup.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Singing superstar and fashion mogul whose lingerie brand raised $125 million in new investment as it opens its first retail store in Las Vegas.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Nassau County village that held a memorial vigil for two slain NYPD officers.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Giant retailer that announced a big investment in vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Federal department whose faulty climate analysis led a judge to invalidate the largest offshore oil and gas lease in the nation’s history.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ One of the two universities whose admissions policies will be examined by the Supreme Court in an affirmative action case.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Automaker that announced a $7 billion investment in building electric vehicles in Michigan.

_ _ _ _ _ The first number of Nassau County’s new area code.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ American athletes are being advised to bring burner phones instead of their cellphones to what athletic event.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Car company that is recalling 793,000 small SUVs in the United States and Canada due to wiring issues.

