Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the item nine New York members of Congress asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams to keep in the city’s public schools.

The first letters of each clued word spell out: CHOCOLATE MILK.

CHERNOBYL: Nuclear power plant where Russian forces now in control cut off electricity, threatening efforts to safely store radioactive material.

HAWAII: State that announced its mask mandate will be lifted by March 26, the last state to lift such a mandate.

OCEAN BEACH: Fire Island community now without ferry service after a breakdown in negotiations with its longtime ferry company.

COLORADO: Tina Peters, an election official in this purple state, was indicted by a grand jury on seven counts as part of an investigation into tampering with results of the 2020 election.

OIL: Imported Russian product banned by the Biden administration.

LOUISIANA: State in which former President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering engine failure.

AMAZON: The House Judiciary Committee asked the Justice Department to investigate whether this tech company and its senior executives obstructed Congress when they testified about the company’s competition practices.

TWO: Number in millions of dollars that Nassau County agreed to pay a Huntington Station cab driver shot without cause by an off-duty Nassau police officer.

ENDURANCE: Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary ship that sank on a 1915 voyage to the South Pole and whose wreckage was discovered 10,000 feet underwater off the Antarctic Coast.

MCDONALD’S: Worldwide restaurant chain that temporarily closed more than 850 franchises in Russia to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

INSULIN: The U.S. Senate revived legislation to reduce the cost of this life-saving medication, a goal long sought by Democrats and Republicans.

LATVIA: One of three Baltic nations assured by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a personal visit of NATO protection and American support in the event of a Russian attack.

KOHL’S: Department store chain that plans to open 100 small-format stores in the next four years and expand its partnership with Sephora.