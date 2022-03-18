Answers to Friday's quiz

Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the New York politician who said this regarding a report about the state under-reporting nursing home deaths due to COVID-19: "The public was misled by those at the highest level of state government through distortion and suppression of the facts when New Yorkers deserved the truth."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: THOMAS DINAPOLI (the state comptroller).

TOM BRADY: Tampa man who became America’s most famous unretired retiree.

HUNTINGTON: Babylon Town is commencing celebrations of the 150th anniversary of its official separation from this neighboring Long Island town.

OLIGARCHS: A federal task force met to begin steps toward seizing and freezing assets belonging to this group of Russian citizens.

MARCH MADNESS: Annual sporting event on which 45 million Americans are expected to bet $3.1 billion this year, the largest legal handle in the event’s history.

ASSANGE: Last name of the WikiLeaks founder who lost an appeal of a court decision in Britain to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.

Sign up for The Point newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SELENA: A new album from this immensely popular long-deceased singer killed in her prime will be released next month, her father announced.

DOLLY PARTON: Country singer who asked to be removed from consideration for election to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying she hadn’t earned a nomination.

IDES OF MARCH: Well-known date in history that, as usual, provided an occasion to get the names of Brutus and Cassius into newspapers.

NEBRASKA: Latest Midwest state in which the Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of highly contagious avian flu in a flock of poultry.

AARON JUDGE: New York Yankees star prominently mentioned as a potential casualty of New York City’s private-sector vaccine mandate.

PETE ALONSO: New York Mets player who survived a car crash on his way to spring training in Florida.

OHIO: State whose Supreme Court rejected new maps for state legislative districts for the third time in two months, as the commission charged with producing fair maps is accused of trying to widen Republican majorities.

LYFT: Ride-hailing/delivery company that is adding a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride to offset rising prices for gasoline.

INTEL: U.S. company that unveiled plans to invest $88 billion in Europe to expand microchip production sites and improve research and development.