Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the term for the climate condition that has gripped the American West for 22 years.

The first letters of each clued word spell out: Megadrought.

MAZARS: Name of the accounting firm that said financial statements it prepared for former President Donald Trump "should no longer be relied upon."

EAST HAMPTON: Long Island town served with three lawsuits filed to stop it from closing its airport and reopening it as a private facility.

GARBARINO: Last name of the only sitting congressman from Long Island who appears not to be leaving office at the end of this term.

AVATAR: Spiderman: No Way Home passed this blockbuster film for third place on the list of highest-grossing movies in the United States.

DIANA REYNA: Brooklyn politician chosen by Rep. Tom Suozzi to be his running mate as lieutenant governor.

REMINGTON: Parents in the Sandy Hook school shooting reached a settlement with this company, the first gun manufacturer held liable for a U.S. mass shooting.

OTTAWA: The police chief in this Canadian city resigned after criticism of his handling of the trucker convoy protest against pandemic restrictions.

UNIONIZE: Employees at two Starbucks stores on Long Island are joining dozens around the country seeking to do this.

GILGO BEACH: Suffolk Police Chief Rodney Harrison formed a task force to investigate a series of killings at this Long Island location.

HARD ROCK: Gambling, hospitality and entertainment company that announced it has identified three potential sites for a New York City casino.

TWITTER: The CEO of this major tech firm is challenging workplace stigmas by announcing he will take a few weeks of paternity leave.