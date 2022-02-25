TODAY'S PAPER
Opinion
Michael Dobie, a member of Newsday's Editorial Board,

Answers to Friday's news quiz

Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the U.S. politician who said: "Putin’s Ukraine invasion is the first time in 80 years that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation. It is without justification, without provocation and without honor."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: MITT ROMNEY.

McDONALD’S: Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn took on this restaurant chain for its treatment of pigs sourced for its U.S. pork supply.

INTERIOR: Federal department that suspended the right of way for a controversial proposed mining road in Alaska because of "significant deficiencies" in a Trump-administration environmental analysis of the road.

TRUTH SOCIAL: Social media app launched by former President Donald Trump and experiencing major glitches.

TWO: Number that was on the minds of number lovers and numerologists this week, especially on Tuesday.

ROCKET FUEL: Twenty-two students at Brigham Young University were displaced when a classmate unleashed a fireball in his dorm room kitchen while trying to make this.

ODESSA: Key Ukrainian port city attacked by Russian troops.

MARIJUANA: Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to allow the state to issue licenses to farmers to begin planting this crop.

NEIL CAVUTO: Fox News and Fox Business host who returned to his TV programs after a second bout with COVID-19.

ETNA: Famed volcano that roared to life again, spewing an ash cloud 7.5 miles into the atmosphere.

YANKEES: Major League Baseball team that announced it will retire the No. 21 jersey at a ceremony in August.

