Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the New York politician who tweeted this about former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s new TV commercial that attempts to rehabilitate his image after sexual harassment allegations forced him to resign: "This is desperately deranged. New Yorkers don’t want an apology tour from a corrupt criminal. Andrew Cuomo should be behind bars, not on our TV screens."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: ELISE STEFANIK.

EPA: The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case dealing with this federal agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

LONDON: The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the home teams for three NFL games to be played in this major world city.

INFLATION: Unfortunate characteristic of the current U.S. economy about which President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address: "I get it."

SHELL: Global oil and gas giant that is pulling out of its joint ventures and stakes in Russian companies and projects over the war in Ukraine.

ED MANGANO: Convicted former Long Island politician who "has lost virtually everything," according to a court filing by his lawyer.

STATE OF THE UNION: Forum in which President Biden said the U.S. would come after Russian oligarchs’ "ill-begotten gains" like yachts and private jets.

TARGET: National retailer that will increase pay for some of its jobs to as much as $24 an hour.

EIGHT: Number of state attorneys general who will investigate whether TikTok designs and promotes its platform in a way that harms the physical and mental health of teens and kids.

FARMINGDALE: The LGBT Network announced that its annual Long Island Pride Parade will take place in June in this Nassau County village.

AZORES: A cargo ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars like Porsches and Bentleys caught fire and sank in the Atlantic Ocean off this chain of islands. (Felicity Ace)

NEW ORLEANS: City which saw the return after a two-year hiatus of Carnival parades and customs such as the morning wake-up in the Tremé neighborhood by the skeletons of the North Side Skull & Bone Gang.

IOWA: The state with the largest number of egg-laying hens, and where bird flu was detected in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens.

KHARKIV: Ukraine’s second-largest city, where many residential areas were shelled by Russian forces, killing dozens of civilians.