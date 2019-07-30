The 2020 Democratic presidential debates return this week.

The Newsday Editorial Board again will rate candidates’ performances on a scale of 1 to 5 stars in real-time throughout the two-hour event. But, hey, we know there are many more voices in the room, so we are inviting Point subscribers to join along on the live action.

Point subscribers can rate each candidate on the same scale of 1 to 5 stars. The winner selected by our Point community will be compared to the candidate the editorial board chose as the best of the night. And don’t worry if you really thought Andrew Yang did best; no individual’s rating will be made public.

This is an exclusive offer only for Point newsletter subscribers. So if you want to participate, be sure to subscribe for free here. You can join with us to vote on either night or both.

As always, remember to follow @NewsdayOpinion’s Twitter feed as the editorial board members provide commentary there during the debate.