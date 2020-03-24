How Newsday Opinion is covering COVID-19
Editorials and commentary:
Read an array of opinions and views on the outbreak in editorials, columns, commentary and letters all collected on this landing page.
Live analysis:
Follow members of Newsday’s editorial board here as they make sense of coronavirus pandemic updates throughout the day.
Podcast:
Listen to episodes of Life Under Coronavirus: Long Island's Helpers, Newsday's podcast on the pandemic. It's a look into how Long Islanders are meeting the challenge of COVID-19 and each episode features a Long Islander talking about his or her experience with coronavirus, with a focus on what people are doing to help.
Tell us how you feel:
We asked our social media followers what's the one word that captures their emotional state around this pandemic. Take a look at what was submitted and send us the one word that describes how you feel here as well.
Cartoons:
Browse coronavirus-related cartoons by our cartoonist Matt Davies and distract yourself with coloring activities he designed.
Data:
Explore our analysis of New York State Health Department data about the number of hospital beds available during this outbreak.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.