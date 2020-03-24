TODAY'S PAPER
Opinion
By

How Newsday Opinion is covering COVID-19

Print

Editorials and commentary:

Read an array of opinions and views on the outbreak in editorials, columns, commentary and letters all collected on this landing page.

Live analysis:

Follow members of Newsday’s editorial board here as they make sense of coronavirus pandemic updates throughout the day.

Podcast:

Listen to episodes of Life Under Coronavirus: Long Island's Helpers, Newsday's podcast on the pandemic. It's a look into how Long Islanders are meeting the challenge of COVID-19 and each episode features a Long Islander talking about his or her experience with coronavirus, with a focus on what people are doing to help. 

Tell us how you feel:

We asked our social media followers what's the one word that captures their emotional state around this pandemic. Take a look at what was submitted and send us the one word that describes how you feel here as well.

Cartoons:

Browse coronavirus-related cartoons by our cartoonist Matt Davies and distract yourself with coloring activities he designed.

Data: 

Explore our analysis of New York State Health Department data about the number of hospital beds available during this outbreak. 

