Weisselberg's Wantagh days, Suozzi challengers, for America's Bard on his birthday

Weisselberg’s Wantagh days

Once again, a Donald Trump maelstrom happens to surround a white-collar factotum with deep Long Island roots.

We have heard all about Michael Cohen, the convicted former legal counsel, who hailed from Lawrence; embattled Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who grew up in Garden City; and Anthony Scaramucci, a native of Port Washington, who served as chief White House spokesman for 11 days in 2017.

Now ex-Nassau County resident Allen Weisselberg’s involuntary role as a man in the news is due to grow. He’s been in the spotlight before, of course, as the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization — a longtime and deeply knowledgeable aide. He’s widely reported to be under pressure to cooperate in New York investigators’ high-stakes probe of the former president’s business. He’s also been questioned in prior Trump inquiries, including one that resulted in the shutdown of the former first family’s charity foundation.

Weisselberg, 73, moved in the late 1970s to the ranch-style one-family Wantagh home where he raised his family. Records indicate he and his wife Hillary sold the house for $468,000 in 2013. They moved on up — to a luxury river-view high-rise apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan then known as Trump Place.

Allen Weisselberg’s political tastes seem to have tracked those that once belonged to his boss. Records indicate that he was a registered Democrat who contributed, for example, $1,000 each to Democratic Rep. Dan Rostenkowski of Illinois in 1994, Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2010, and Sen. John McCain in his 2008 presidential bid.

He has not been known for a showy lifestyle.

Weisselberg’s former Wantagh residence became the subject of a Trump anecdote from son Barry Weisselberg’s estranged ex-wife Jennifer. She told The New Yorker that upon arriving by limo for a condolence call after the death of Allen Weisselberg’s mother, the supposedly populistic president-to-be blurted out: "This is where my C.F.O. lives? It’s embarrassing!"

— Dan Janison @Danjanison

Talking Point

Suozzi challengers line up

It looks like Rep. Tom Suozzi could face some familiar opponents in 2022.

Republican George Santos basically never stopped campaigning after losing the general election to Suozzi in November. And on Monday, Melanie D’Arrigo launched a second primary against the Glen Cove Democrat.

D’Arrigo, of Port Washington, has worked with companies on health care and mental health issues and finished second in the 2020 Democratic primary with less than half as many votes as Suozzi.

In a sign of her intention to come from the left at the proud vice-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, D’Arrigo unveiled early endorsements from progressive groups like Brand New Congress and Empire State Indivisible, plus the National Organization for Women and Moms In Office, all of whom also endorsed her 2020 bid.

D’Arrigo did not match the incumbent in fundraising last cycle, raising just under $200,000 in total receipts, including a $62,200 personal loan, according to federal filings. Her year-end paperwork from February showed the campaign committee $52,200 in debt.

Suozzi also has some new potential challengers, including nurse Kevin Surdi on the GOP side and Navjot Pal Kaur of Hicksville on the Democratic side. Kaur, who filed candidate paperwork earlier in May, says a "hard launch day of June 20" is upcoming. Expect hers to be another challenge from the left, along with D’Arrigo’s: Kaur’s Twitter bio includes the phrases "organizer," "#FreeCUNY," "Medicare for All," and "Cancel 100% of student loan debt."

Asked about the challenges, Suozzi senior adviser Kim Devlin gave a statement shrug: "Congressman Suozzi will do what he always does.....win elections. He wins because his constituents know that he fights for the issues they truly care about, such as eliminating the SALT cap, securing federal resources during the pandemic and bringing money back to Long Island and Queens."

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

For America's Bard on his birthday

Ana, the first named Atlantic storm of the season, poses no threat to land and is expected to dissipate soon. May it be an omen. ("A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall")

Only about 1% of the federal government funding provided to Long Island for rent relief for tenants and landlords has been disbursed. Who knew that the moratorium on evictions would mean a near-moratorium on rental assistance, too? ("Subterranean Homesick Blues")

Maine’s Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she is "optimistic" that Democrats and Republicans can compromise on establishing an independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection. How often have we heard promising words from Collins, and how often has it happened? ("Blowin’ In the Wind")

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apparently violated COVID-19 regulations regarding social distancing at an East Lansing restaurant and apologized when a photo of the event went public, reminiscent of the regulation-breaking dinner last year attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who’s now facing a recall. Will Whitmer get Newsom-ized? ("Tangled Up in Blue")

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there would be no "grand bargain" in nuclear talks with North Korea. He could have left out the adjective. ("Most Likely You’ll Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine")

Virgin Galactic’s plans to offer passengers a trip to the edge of outer space are ramping up after it made its first such test from New Mexico over the weekend. It’s an interesting moment to be moving ahead when there is so much concern about economic inequality: A seat is expected to cost $250,000. ("Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright")

Earth is facing its first era of population decline in the latter part of this century, which means there won’t be enough workers to pay for the same retirement benefits such as Social Security. On the plus side, you won’t have to wait on any lines to spend those checks. ("The Times They Are a-Changin’")

Republican Liz Cheney, who has thrilled Democrats and liberals by criticizing former President Donald Trump for his behavior vis a vis the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and his insistence that the 2020 election was fraudulent, frustrated the same groups when she refused to link Trump’s baseless claims with GOP attempts to tighten voting restrictions in states. Heroes and saviors are complicated, just like the rest of us. ("You’re a Big Girl Now")

Golfer Phil Mickelson, at 50 years old, became the oldest person to win one of golf’s major championships when he finished first at the PGA Tournament. But after 72 holes of stellar play, the ol’ lefty’s best hit was the one he gave to ageism. ("Like a Rolling Stone")

Yes, it’s Bob Dylan Day. He turns 80 today. May you stay "Forever Young."

— Michael Dobie @mwdobie