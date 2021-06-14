The 411 on endorsements

Daily Point

A thin line of NYPD blue backs Yang

In a different year, NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang’s declaration of support for forcing uniformed police to live in the five boroughs might have denied him any police-union endorsements. But this election year is unique regarding crime, protests and police policies.

The former presidential candidate was endorsed Monday by the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, which includes captains, deputy inspectors, inspectors and deputy chiefs. The organization, relatively small in the public-union world, claims 5,000 members, between those active and retired.

The endorsement drew extra attention because rival Democrat Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, had been an NYPD captain. This allowed Yang to snipe: "It sends a very powerful message that the officers that know Eric Adams best, that worked with him for years, are endorsing me for mayor."

Even with early voting already under way, the city’s much larger Police Benevolent Association, with some 24,000 active members, has made no endorsement.

That hasn’t surprised insiders. Defining a would-be ally for the union gets complicated. The last time the mayoralty was coming vacant, in 2013, former deputy mayor Joe Lhota ran against Democratic nominee Public Advocate Bill de Blasio. One police-labor wag quipped to the Chief-Leader civil service newspaper that Lhota liked cops but not unions while de Blasio liked unions but not cops.

Another supervisory union, the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, endorsed Adams eight weeks ago. But the larger Uniformed Firefighters Association, with a significant number of Long Island residents in its ranks, last week came out for Yang.

During his police career in 1995, Adams co-founded the group 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, described as an "internal relations advocacy group" opposing police brutality, racial profiling and police misconduct. Made up of active-duty and retired department employees, the organization was controversial -- and not aligned in their world view with either the PBA or the administration of then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Years later, the PBA backed Adams for borough president.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With crime and disorder a growing concern in the city, would a presumably progressive Democratic candidate gain or suffer from a late PBA endorsement? Barring a sudden surprise, we’re unlikely to find out.

— Dan Janison @Danjanison

Pointing Out

First-place wins

Two members of the Opinion staff won first-place awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, a well-deserved recognition for their outstanding work in 2020. The awards were announced in a webcast Saturday evening.

Michael Dobie notched a first-place award in the COVID-19 category for his poignant yet hopeful editorials about the toll taken by the virus and the way Long Islanders were meeting its challenges.

Read the winning entry here.

Matt Davies was honored for his portfolio of editorial cartoons on COVID-19 and the 2020 election. The Sigma Delta Chi prize now gives Matt full bragging rights to having won every cartooning award in journalism during his career. "The full fleet," is how our resident humorist puts it.

See his work here.

Congratulations, Michael and Matt!

— Rita Ciolli @ritaciolli

Pencil Point

At the border

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons

Quick Points

The clock’s ticking … or not

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called K-Pop culture as personified by various boy bands "a vicious cancer," echoing criticism last heard in the 1950s at the beginning of rock ‘n’ roll. Which is, after all, the decade in which Kim critics say he has mired his country.

The presidents of Hauppauge’s school board and its teachers union wrote to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week to say that "beginning June 14, we assume we will be able to no longer require that masks be worn by students and staff where other methods for safe social distancing are possible." Which suggested the presidents needed remedial education since state guidelines calling for masks indoors have not changed – a point they eventually recognized when they withdrew their assumption on Sunday. They might also need a lesson in communicating clearly.

Benjamin Netanyahu says he is going to keep fighting his ouster as prime minister of Israel but it’s over, he lost. And there are no Jan. 6 insurrectionists coming to save him. Right?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, saying that "the things that he cites, like this, I think, romanticism of bipartisanship, is about an era of Republicans that simply do not exist anymore." No, if AOC is going to be a romantic about anything, it’s the idea that it’s high time the nation moves forward on her progressive agenda.

The labor force is about 3 million smaller than before the pandemic, and there are 9.3 million jobs open. The only way to fill that gap is with immigration, and that math is true no matter who is president.

G-7 leaders unveiled a climate-focused infrastructure plan to push back against China’s bid for global dominance. How did they manage to agree on an infrastructure plan? Oh, right, no Mitch McConnell.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC’s Keir Simmons that the most important factor in international relations is predictability. Which would be a total hoot, except that occasional nerve agent poisonings of Russians in exile, random arrests of Russian dissidents at home, sudden massings of Russian troops on various borders, annexations of other lands, and repeated cyberattacks on American institutions are utterly predictable.

Baseball is grappling with charges of balls being doctored by pitchers. No biggie. What would a baseball season be without a juicy cheating scandal?

— Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Did you miss an issue of The Point? Browse past newsletters here.