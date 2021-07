Puzzle Point

Born (or something else) on the Fourth of July

To our readers: The Point will return on Tuesday, July 6. We leave you with this crossword puzzle, click here to play.

Every answer in this puzzle has a connection to July 4 – someone born on that date, an event that took place on that date, or something else relevant to that day. Whether the answers are self-evident, is another story.

Enjoy your Independence Day weekend.

— Michael Dobie @mwdobie

