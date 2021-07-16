Tallying the numbers

Daily Point

Fundraising day in NY

Where to begin on this auspicious Friday, hours after the due date for New York gubernatorial candidates to complete their only state campaign finance filing between now and 2022?

The top-line numbers show a lot of fundraising for Rep. Lee Zeldin, who reports $4,077,732 raised in the newly released periodic report covering January to July. That’s more than Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whose total receipts were $2,305,463, though Cuomo’s war chest of $18 million is far more than the approximately $3 million that prospective GOP challenger Zeldin logged in his closing balance.

Zeldin also outraised other politicians who could someday make an attempt on the governor’s mansion, including Attorney General Tish James ($1,033,009 in receipts, and a $1.6 million closing balance), GOP hopeful Andrew Giuliani ($408,721 receipts, $367,787 closing) and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone ( $1,101,223 raised, $1,073,486 closing).

Zeldin’s donors include some big investors and businesspeople who gave upward of $60,000, which is within the state’s combined 2021 limits for the primary and general. The Shirley Republican, who has gained a following around the country in part due to his defenses of President Donald Trump, also raked in a lot of cash from outside New York, according to a Point analysis of the filings. Over $1 million came from itemized contributors without New York addresses.

Among the New Yorkers who gave big to the Shirley Republican were sanitation mogul Anthony Lomangino, Home Depot co-founder Kenneth Langone, and John Catsimatidis, owner of Gristedes groceries and the Northville oil terminal in Riverhead. Zeldin also transferred a chunk of a few hundred thousands dollars from his congressional campaign to his state one.

In other highlights from the filings, the Cuomo campaign reported paying $285,000 to Glavin PLLC, home of Rita Glavin, his personal attorney as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.

Bellone, who’s barred under term limits from seeking reelection in 2023, has only hinted of interest in future statewide races. But his filings include big money from the likes of former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg — whom he endorsed for president — and from Suffolk law enforcement unions, and Robert Lourie, a cousin and one-time colleague of Renaissance Technologies’ Jim Simons.

Bellone campaign spokesman Jason Elan said the campaign recently started working with Annie Weir, a veteran fundraiser who has worked for the likes of Hillary Clinton and former NYC mayoral candidate Christine Quinn.

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Talking Point

Next NYPD contract is a big deal for new mayor

Early in his term the next New York City mayor, likely to be Democratic ex-police captain Eric Adams, will face a crucial labor issue that sits at the important intersection of rising crime, high municipal labor costs, and difficult police-reform politics.

That is, the new mayor must wrestle with a new contract with the New York City Police Benevolent Association. It’s likely to rest with arbitration, which is a familiar process for Nassau and Suffolk law enforcement contracts. For the PBA and its president Pat Lynch, the official period of the last contract agreement ended in August 2017.

Politically, the PBA is in a rough place amid national pressure due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the fringe slogan "Defund the Police." But on this matter, the organization’s public popularity and role in elections are beside the point.

The new contract, whenever it comes, will be judged inside and outside the department for how its terms, in tandem with orders from the top, could alter disciplinary procedures. Will the contract influence how aggressive the NYPD is on the street?

How might the give-and-take affect the city budget in a potentially volatile period?

That said, one workplace change, the use of body cameras, was negotiated by departments in the region separately in advance of the pending contracts.

Another question is how much it may bridge the gap between the city cops and their better-paid peers on Long Island where many of them live.

The head of the panel, jointly picked last year by the union and the city as required under state Public Employment Relations Board rules, is Martin Scheinman, a Port Washington-based attorney who is well versed in Long Island police contracts. He replaced John Donoghue who stepped aside due to health issues.

That substitution and COVID-19 delayed the process, with arbitration sessions now set to begin Nov. 30 and run through Jan. 12, as reported in the civil employees’ weekly The Chief-Leader.

Arbitration on Long Island is a hopscotch game where one county’s raises set a standard for its neighbor's next package. But there may be an interesting twist.

While Lynch in the past looked to portray his members as the region’s poor city cousins compared to high-paid Nassau and Suffolk, this time he’s reportedly citing certain pay gaps with state troopers, who under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo began working more often alongside the NYPD.

Policing is in the details, and union contracts drive important ones.

— Dan Janison @Danjanison

