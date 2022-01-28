Postelection donations, crossing the Sound and Friday's quiz

Daily Point

Spending right and left

Even the end of an election season couldn’t stop the political spending habits of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association PAC.

The group logged big political contributions to opposite ends of the party spectrum: $35,000 to the Suffolk GOP and $25,000 to the county Democratic Committee, according to state campaign finance filings covering the period since the November election.

The political action committee also contributed $4,000 to the Suffolk Conservative Chairman’s Club, and $2,500 to the county Conservative Party.

The group tends to have plenty of money to spread around for political purposes, with big chunks coming from union members’ paychecks, a practice about which a Newsday investigation has raised legal questions.

The PAC’s January filings show an end-of-period balance of nearly $170,000. State filings for the separate PBA-led Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation show its own January balance of $140,576, also after a period of spending heavily on local races.

It’s not unusual for the PBA to support Democrats and Republicans — the PAC’s postelection filings show small contributions to both State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, for example. But the five-figure donations directly to the parties after a flip in party control of the county legislature suggest some sense of maintaining relations or hedging one’s bets.

Asked about the reason for and timing of the big contributions, PBA 2nd vice president Louis Civello said in an email that "the Suffolk County PBA makes contributions in support of law enforcement regardless of the calendar or party affiliation. We will continue to do so in the interest of public safety."

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Talking Point

A sound of choppy waters in LI’s CD3

There is a strange local feature to that redistricting proposal floated by Rep. Sean P. Maloney (D-Newburgh), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

In the unlikely event that it is adopted, whoever succeeds Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) next year in the 3rd Congressional District might find it best to tour their new domain by yacht.

Maloney’s plan, intended to reduce the number of "safe" Republican districts to a mere three of 26 CDs stateside, is far from regarded as likely to be absorbed into the maps about to be unveiled for approval next week in Albany.

But the specifics of his recommendation to redraw CD3 have become a bit of a conversation piece in Long Island political circles the last couple of days. That’s because in the name of uniting "communities of interest," Maloney would put Mamaroneck, and adjacent communities in Westchester, in the same representational boat as parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties, separated by a stretch of Long Island Sound.

A memo from Maloney, who was not immediately available for comment Friday, stated: "The northwestern Long Island seat should remain largely the same, extending east to add similar Long Island Sound communities like Port Jefferson, Stony Brook and Smithtown.

"The Third should unite Long Island Sound communities on both sides of the estuary, linking shoreline towns of Mamaroneck, Larchmont, and Rye to Kings Point, Sands Point and Bayville."

And the DCCC memo concludes: "These communities are closely connected to the water in terms of culture, economy, tourism, and leisure activities. They are also most closely related in their infrastructure, environmental conservation, and pollution mitigation needs."

All that "communities of interest" stuff may have some validity — in the abstract. Currently, that Mamaroneck portion of Westchester is represented by Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a left-leaning Democrat — and Suozzi or someone simpatico with his centrist politics would seem like a better fit.

But when it comes to the anti-gerrymandering goals of considering compactness, government and school district jurisdictions and other factors, there is still that very big and obvious problem — miles of Long Island Sound dramatically separating constituents.

In fact, it’s even more glaring than lumping Staten Island in with part of lower Manhattan as the DCCC plan also recommends. At least there’s a public ferry system connecting the boroughs.

Several Long Islanders steeped in political and civic matters who asked not to be named speculated that with Suozzi vacating the district seat to run for governor, the DCCC had more flexibility to make the district different, played with the computer program, and came up with this.

Someone even quipped that it would create a new advocate in Washington for that once-discussed tunnel between Rye and Oyster Bay.

But that, too, rests on a distant shore of the imagination.

— Dan Janison @Danjanison

Pencil Point

Never stop trying

Puzzle Point

In the news

Welcome to this week’s news quiz, based on events that took place this week. As usual, provide the answer for each clue, one letter per blank. The first letter of each answer, taken in order, spells the name of a Long Island activist who, when asked about a new deal to redraw district lines for the Suffolk County Legislature, said, "It is a backward step for Suffolk County by 30 years."

A link to the answers appears below.

_ _ _ _ The number of majority-minority districts that would remain under a new legislative redistricting proposal agreed to by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ The U.S. economy last year grew at its fastest pace since this person’s presidency.

_ _ _ _ ’ _ Manhattan restaurant where Sarah Palin ate twice, both times unmasked, once after testing positive for COVID-19.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ The lone player voted by writers into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ African country whose democratic government was toppled by a military coup.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Singing superstar and fashion mogul whose lingerie brand raised $125 million in new investment as it opens its first retail store in Las Vegas.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Nassau County village that held a memorial vigil for two slain NYPD officers.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Giant retailer that announced a big investment in vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Federal department whose faulty climate analysis led a judge to invalidate the largest offshore oil and gas lease in the nation’s history.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ One of the two universities whose admissions policies will be examined by the Supreme Court in an affirmative action case.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Automaker that announced a $7 billion investment in building electric vehicles in Michigan.

_ _ _ _ _ The first number of Nassau County’s new area code.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ American athletes are being advised to bring burner phones instead of their cellphones to what athletic event.

_ _ _ _ _ _ Car company that is recalling 793,000 small SUVs in the United States and Canada due to wiring issues.

Click here for the answers to the clued words and to the identity of the mystery person.

— Michael Dobie @mwdobie

