Jackie Gordon braces for a bluer battle next door

One more for CD1

A veteran of the 2020 fight in the 2nd Congressional District, Jackie Gordon now is throwing her hat in the ring for the newly drawn CD1.

"I live in CD1, so I will be running in CD1," the Copiague Democrat told The Point Thursday.

Simple as that.

It’s a change in plans for Gordon, who was her party’s 2020 candidate against GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino and was in the middle of staging a rematch there. But the lines shifted due to Albany’s post-census redistricting, putting Gordon’s residence in CD1.

The new maps made CD2 much redder, and CD1 much bluer, perhaps making the latter a more enticing race — though CD1 already has a healthy primary going between fellow Suffolk County legislators Bridget Fleming and Kara Hahn, who have been running and fundraising for months and have more than three times as much cash on hand as Gordon, according to year-end filings.

On Gordon’s side of the ledger, the new district includes a new chunk of Babylon, where Gordon was formerly a town councilwoman. National Democratic and left-leaning groups spent millions last cycle trying to get Gordon over the finish line against Garbarino, which helped introduce her to Long Islanders. And Gordon’s military background could be a plus in a district held by another veteran, Lee Zeldin, who is currently running for governor rather than reelection.

Gordon noted to The Point that she had done some work with CD1-located Calverton National Cemetery as part of the National Association of Black Military Women.

Gordon said the issues in both the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were similar: rising costs, the cap on state and local tax deductions, and health care bills, for example.

Fleming and Hahn both welcomed Gordon to the race, with Fleming saying she looked forward to "a healthy exchange of ideas" and Hahn’s spokeswoman praising Gordon’s military service and noting that "flipping this seat is critical to keeping a Democratic House majority."

Plenty of questions remain as the primary starts revving up: will any endorsers, of whom Hahn and Fleming have racked up quite a few, change their tune with the new entry? Will national Democrats — including the woman-boosting EMILY’s List — seek to pick favorites among the contenders for what is expected to be a high-stakes pickup opportunity? And what if anything will be the complex effects of the new district map? It takes away some territory from Fleming’s legislative district and leaves all of Hahn’s, but cuts off part of Brookhaven which is Hahn’s broad backyard. Some things, however, stay the same: Analysis of past turnout suggests Brookhaven would still have a plurality of the district’s voters and remain the biggest battleground for the primary.

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Talking Point

PSEG wants all options for LIPA governance studied

Last year ended on an up-and-down note for PSEG Long Island, the New Jersey-based company that operates LIPA’s electrical system.

In December, the embattled division got a new, four-year contract to run the system, after PSEG’s scrambling failures in its response to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020 threatened the deal. But the new contract puts an end date of 2025 on an agreement that originally had an option to extend eight years longer than that, and makes half of PSEG’s $80 million annual fee dependent on performance.

That contract end date is also the deadline in a bill from Fred Thiele in the Assembly and James Gaughran in the Senate for a legislative commission to review and implement a fully public LIPA plan. Public-power proponents are calling the next four years a "glide path" to municipalization.

PSEG wants the glide to stall.

The legislation comes after a LIPA study of possible options in 2021 concluded that a fully public model would be best, saving customers about $80 million a year, but the politics of the moment made it a nonstarter.

But the previous after-storm "LIPA must change" study of options, by the post-Sandy Moreland Commission former Gov. Andrew Cuomo created to study the option, concluded municipalization was the worst possible plan.

At the time it was argued that the cost of adding so many workers to the state pension plan, the difficulty of recruiting top executives at government pay levels and the patronage and politicization that could ensue ruled a fully public option out.

Now, what PSEG wants is for that legislative commission to look at every possible option too.

Monday PSEG’s Director of External Affairs, Chris Hahn, and Director of Corporate Communications, Ashley Chauvin, spoke to the Editorial Board via Zoom. They argued that PSEG had made tremendous improvements in the communications and computer systems that failed, and characterized Isaias as the company’s only storm failure in its eight years serving the Island.

"What makes sense is a comprehensive study that asks ‘What is the best option?’" Hahn said.

He argued that the public-private model offered checks and balances that a fully governmental option would not. And he pointed to PSEG’s integrated resource planning as the tool that kept the unnecessary but politically backed Caithness II generating plant from being built.

— Lane Filler @lanefiller

Pencil Point

Tears on both sides

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/nationalcartoons

Final Point

A bill still waiting

While Gov. Kathy Hochul signed or vetoed most of the bills that had come to her desk by the end of 2021, a handful are still awaiting the governor’s action.

For one — a bill that would create an Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities — a deadline is fast approaching. If Hochul doesn’t sign the bill by Friday, the lack of action is an automatic veto.

Advocates for those with disabilities have been stepping up their activity, through letters, calls and social media posts, pushing the governor to act. The issue took a campaign year turn this week, too, when it got the attention of at least one of Hochul’s gubernatorial opponents, Jumaane Williams. Through his New York City Public Advocate account, he expressed his support for the bill, suggesting his followers "call or tweet" at Hochul to encourage her to sign it.

The bill reestablishes an office that had existed before, but was cut, advocates say, by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The bill places the office within the state Department of State and says it would coordinate implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and "advise and assist state agencies in developing policies designed to help meet the needs of persons with disabilities."

But while the effort to reestablish the office through legislation has existed for a while, Hochul seemed to take a different tack in her State of the State book, suggesting instead the creation of a "Office of the Chief Disability Officer," which would operate out of the Executive Chamber and would be focused on employment-related issues. Since then, however, an advertisement for the job seems to broaden it to cover a range of topics similar to those covered within the proposed legislation.

Said Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays: "Throughout Governor Hochul’s time in office, she has made it a priority to listen to the disability community, and we will continue working together to advocate for the needs of people with disabilities and ensure the State is providing resources and support."

But advocates told The Point they’re frustrated by what they see as a lack of communication with Hochul’s office and said the best path forward is through the proposed legislation.

"This legislation comes from the disability community. We feel there’s a real need for it," said Meghan Parker, the director of advocacy for the New York Association on Independent Living. "The Hochul administration, instead of consulting with us or collaborating, they’re just making an alternative proposal in an insular way."

— Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

