Daily Point

New roommates

With Republicans out of the majority in the State Senate, there is a little real estate consolidation afoot at 315 State St., The Point has learned.

That’s the Albany address of the state GOP and also the New York Republican Assembly Campaign Committee. Now the Senate Republican Campaign Committee plans to move in, too.

That would put all three branches under the same roof for the first time in recent memory, says GOP spokeswoman Jess Proud, noting that even when Democrats briefly held the State Senate a decade ago, the senate GOP campaign committee maintained offices elsewhere.

“Our goal was to streamline our efforts,” Proud says about the move. The state party owns the building and will lease space to the Assembly and State Senate arms, leading to data-sharing and communication benefits, Proud says.

The party weathered a tough 2018 campaign, and incoming and on-hand funds are at off-year lows for some state party and SRCC accounts, as per January filings.

But GOP politicians and operatives claim that the pendulum will swing back with Democratic missteps, and already the new three-headed GOP HQ has material to keep it busy. See the Facebook ads quickly cut by the SRCC hitting Long Island Democrats over the Amazon HQ2 debacle in New York City.

Mark Chiusano and Rita Ciolli

Talking Point

A different kind of golden statuette

Parkside Group’s Jennifer Wilson reached out about its winners in the Reed Award political campaign awards. Wait, what?

Parkside won for best mail piece for a congressional campaign for Tom Suozzi and most original television ad for State Sen. John Brooks.

Awarded by trade publisher Campaigns and Elections, the prizes celebrate the best in political combat, and the award names acutely, perhaps too much so, reflect the politics of the day. Here’s a sampling of the 400 categories:

Best Villain in a Mail Piece for a Republican campaign

Best Mail That Never Saw the Light of Day

Best Bare-Knuckled Street Fight TV Ad

Best Use of Opposition Research

Best Automated Phone Call

Toughest Radio Ad

Most Sophisticated Targeting With Direct Mail

Best Social Pressure Mail piece

Some, though, are a bit more heartening:

Best Use of Humor in a TV AD

Best TV Ad on a Shoestring Budget

Best Campaign Comeback

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Parkside’s clients weren’t the only Long Island campaigns to win, nor did all the winners triumph in their races. At least one more, former State Sen. Carl Marcellino’s campaign, won Best Mail Piece For State Senate Candidate -- Republican, with an entry by public relations firm Access Marketing Services, Carl Marcellino for New York State Senate District 5.

You can see the complete list with links here.

Lane Filler

Pencil Point

A new slogan

Quick Points

Expect the unexpected

Republican politicians have complained for years about hypothetical voter fraud, but have said almost nothing about an actual case of voter fraud in a North Carolina congressional race in November. That couldn’t be because the fraud was perpetrated on behalf of a Republican candidate, could it?

After college yearbook photos emerged of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wearing a Confederate uniform, Lee said he never intended to act insensitively but now can see how it was that and regrets his actions. Funny how one always learns the lesson this way.

Nassau County officials say a new assessment system using computer modeling of neighborhood sales to set property values is far more sophisticated than previous county assessment systems. That’s a low bar.

In creating a committee to reassess government reports about the ravages of climate change, the White House will include scientists who question the seriousness of climate change and the extent of human contributions to it. In Las Vegas, stacking the deck to achieve a desired result is called cheating.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who faces accusations of sexual assault from two women, compared himself to Jim Crow-era lynching victims. And flunked basic American history — lynching victims were, you know, actually lynched.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez defended some of the party’s leading figures who initially supported actor Jussie Smollett’s claims that he had been the victim of a hate crime, saying they “acted on the facts as we knew at the time.” Except that no facts were known at the time, only allegations.

What was more unexpected on Sunday — Glenn Close’s Oscar loss for best actress, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contradicting President Donald Trump by saying North Korea is still a nuclear threat, or the Knicks winning at home for the first time since Dec. 1? As we used to say when we were kids, you get three guesses and the first two don’t count.

Michael Dobie