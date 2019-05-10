Daily Point

nextLI debuts!

Friday morning, more than 700 politicians, business executives, community advocates and civic leaders gathered at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, where they were treated to a breakdown of the trends and attitudes of one of Long Island’s key cohorts: those aged 18 to 34.

The data released Friday emerged from a survey conducted by nextLI, a new Newsday initiative that produces non-partisan research and data analysis to spur conversation about issues important to Long Island. The project is funded by a three-year grant from The Rauch Foundation.

Project director Rita Ciolli said the event, which was sponsored by the Long Island Association, is just the first step in an ongoing conversation. nextLI is a “digital town square,” with moderated forums, and opportunities to build consensus.

Among the key findings in nextLI’s research, which studied 18- to 34-year-olds who live or previously lived on Long Island:

One-third of the Island’s millennials are involved in local leadership roles, and two-thirds are interested in getting involved in the future.

Two-thirds of young Long Islanders plan to move somewhere that’s more affordable within the next five years. Only 4 out of 10 plan to be here when they retire. Their biggest reason for leaving: Cost of living.

The majority of those surveyed said they’re proud to be from Long Island – and that the region’s future is bright.

Amanda Fiscina, nextLI’s project manager, noted that what surprised the nextLI team most was the “universal support” for a variety of housing types.

The results generated more than 150 questions and comments from those in the room, some of whom hoped to translate the data into policy prescriptions and next steps, while others wanted to take a deeper dive. When asked, for instance, if nextLI saw any discrepancies between male and female millennials, Kai Teoh, nextLI’s data journalist, crunched the numbers on the spot and showed there wasn’t much of a gender gap when looking at those who said they planned to leave the Island – 51 percent were women, 49 percent were men. The nextLI team will answer as many questions as possible at nextli.newsday.com.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ciolli said Friday she dreams of “flash mobs of millennials coming to zoning meetings” advocating for the housing they need.

That may not happen quite yet, but nextLI outreach and engagement manager Coralie Saint-Louis said the conversation will continue, by holding forums and engaging residents with the survey results.

Besides Saint-Louis, Teoh, Fiscina and Ciolli, nextLI’s team also includes digital production manager Michael Cusanelli.

As nextLI’s work continues, it’ll be up to the region’s leaders, many of whom attended the Crest Hollow event, to try to address the region’s challenges and, in particular, what the next generation of Long Islanders wants and needs.

- Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Talking Point

Let’s continue the conversation

Reactions to nextLI’s survey release were swift. Following the two-hour presentation, the nextLI team was greeted by a group of participants who wanted to hear more about the results and take a deeper dive into the data.

Some business groups and academic institutions offered to share their own stats while others extended an open invitation to come present to their organizations.

We’re all about keeping the conversation going and the more conversations we have, the closer we are to forming a general consensus about where to take the region.

Here’s a link to a video of our Friday launch event.

- Coralie Saint-Louis @CoralieNewsday

Data Point

Big support for microapartments

New York City’s first microapartment building opened in 2016 with units ranging from 260 to 360 square feet. By comparison, a one-car garage is roughly the same size.

While such spaces are far smaller than a typical apartment or studio, two-thirds of young adults on Long Island support such developments, according to a recent nextLI survey, a research project generated by Newsday.

Microapartments sometimes exist in college dormitory-type suites with a shared kitchen and living room space.

The survey also found that young adults on Long Island overwhelmingly support new housing developments across the board. Mixed-use zones, microapartments, multi-family zones, and home apartments are all developments that young adults in the survey said they want.

For the region to attract and retain young adults, and to encourage growth on Long Island, the survey made clear that adequate, affordable housing stock of multiple varieties is needed.

— Kai Teoh @jkteoh