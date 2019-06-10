Daily Point

Remember the storm of May 12?

No? Here’s a refresher: It was Mother’s Day. And it rained.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino referenced the “storm” in a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers asking the agency to replace what he estimated was 1 million cubic yards of sand the “storm” eroded from Tobay Beach.

Saladino’s letter talked about “hardening the shoreline” and cast some blame for what he said happened at Tobay. Saladino wrote that dredged materials placed recently on Babylon’s West Gilgo Beach, just east of Tobay, caused a “change in wave currents” that contributed to the erosion, a claim coastal experts found dubious.

Left unsaid: A “storm” like the one on Mother’s Day is not uncommon, sand replenishment projects are expensive, and Long Island has lots of beaches.

Here’s another refresher: It’s an election year, Saladino is running for office again, and nothing says “I’m working for you” on Long Island quite like e acting to protect the local one’s beaches.



- Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Talking Point

0 percent

Mayor Bill de Blasio was not listed by poll respondents as their first or second choices for president in a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa poll.

He shared the embarrassing distinction with one other 2020 candidate: Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, who announced his presidential bid this spring and whose fundraising is toward the back of the more than 20-strong pack.

The two ended up on the same level despite Messam’s city having a population of around 140,000, while de Blasio’s teems with more than 8.5 million.

The non-South Bend mayors ended up neck and neck even though Messam spent just $510 on Facebook ads last week, while de Blasio doled out $12,877, according to the social media site’s political ad archive.

De Blasio’s current ads are largely focused on fundraising to ensure definite entry into the coming Democratic National Committee debates (he seems to have already cleared a polling hurdle to get him provisional entrance).

Those ads are targeted nationwide but a sizeable chunk of the focus is on New York, a common destination for fundraising.

The mayor played down the 0 percent poll results, noting that there’s plenty of time until the Iowa caucuses.

He went to the Hawkeye State this weekend, making his pitch to Iowans and eyebrow-raisingly missing the Puerto Rican Day parade back home. In Iowa, at least, he can only improve.

- Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Pencil Point

You get a tariff!

Quick Points

Sen. Bernie Sanders now says the situation at the Southern border is a “serious problem” but still not a “crisis.” Sounds like he’s moved into distinction-without-a-difference territory.

A weekend headline: “In Alabama — where lawmakers recently banned abortion for rape victims — rapists’ parental rights are protected.” Sometimes, a headline says it all.

Israel annexing the West Bank would violate international law, but President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, says Israel has a right to do that. International law, just another norm to shatter?

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says he’ll probably quit working for the president after he finishes the Robert Mueller “cleanup.” Gotta love those Rudy euphemisms.

Montana’s Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock says he’s “awfully excited” about being endorsed in his 2020 presidential run by Sen. Jon Tester. Imagine how excited he’d be if he was endorsed by someone other than another Montana politico.

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned what he called a “culture of insults” on social media. From his lips to our Twitter fingers.

In the medical arena, someone creating a desperate problem to gain attention and respect by resolving it is called the hero syndrome. In other arenas, it’s called presidential politics.

- Michael Dobie @mwdobie