Social media showdown

Meeting of the minds

This is what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo read on Twitter just 90 minutes before his 3 p.m. meeting to seek compromise in the fight over the Department of Homeland Security’s demand that it have access to the state’s DMV database.

“I‘m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic], start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

Don’t get distracted by the insulting family reference. There is one thing buried in here that Trump really means. It’s his kryptonite and the likely reason why he wants to punish New York by withholding federal money for multiple projects: 2nd Avenue Subway, the LaGuardia AirTrain, the Gateway Project for a Hudson River train tunnel and perhaps approval of the MTA’s congestion pricing scheme.

He’s even made Florida his official residence because of it.

The reference about “unnecessary lawsuits” is specifically about the multiple efforts by state and local prosecutors to obtain Trump’s state tax returns. And just as the meeting started, state Attorney General Tish James added a coda for Trump. “BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor.”

—Rita Ciolli @RitaCiolli

Health care scare

Tanks for the "likes"

It’s been an interesting journey for Nesconset resident George Resch, who used to sell fencing in Centereach but more recently has become the vanguard for an innovative Michael Bloomberg ad campaign.

That’s because Resch is now a full-time influencer with 2.3 million followers on his “Tank.Sinatra” Instagram page, a collection of visual jokes about pop culture from the coronavirus to Brad Pitt. But this week, Resch turned from the Oscars to paid advertisements for the former mayor’s presidential campaign, in the form of memes.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano