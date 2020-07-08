Is there a way forward for Nassau Coliseum?

Daily Point

A new plan for the Coliseum?

Nassau County’s decision to issue an order of default this week to the operator of Nassau Coliseum — and threaten to terminate the lease on the arena — isn’t about simply trying to collect unpaid rent.

The goal, county officials told The Point Wednesday, is much larger.

In the short term, they said, they hope to find a way to make sure the New York Islanders are able to play the 2020-2021 season at the Coliseum. In the longer term, they want to make sure that development of the land around the arena, known as the Nassau Hub, moves forward.

“We can’t take a passive role here,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “We have to get some control and some constructive conversation going, and we really have to lead it if we can.”

Find out how the county plans to get the Coliseum back up and running here.

—Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Talking Point

The horse race continues

The paper-ballot count is rolling on in the 1st Congressional District, and as of the end of the counting day Wednesday Stony Brook scientist Nancy Goroff was leading businessman and 2018 Democratic challenger Perry Gershon by 512 votes in the Democratic primary, according to data from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Suffolk County Legis. Bridget Fleming trailed Goroff by 3,662 votes.

The ongoing count has periodically lifted one candidate or the other as different districts get cleared, but we’re getting close to the end now, with 2,167 paper ballots, or 5.99% of the paper total, remaining.

Just 23 Smithtown election districts remain, according to Suffolk Republican elections commissioner Nicholas LaLota.

In the also-competitive Democratic primary for the 1st Senate District, 357 paper ballots, or less than 2% of the paper total, remained as of a noon tally. There, attorney Laura Ahearn was comfortably leading with a 1,857-vote margin over her closest competitor, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Pencil Point

Spurs are bones, too

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/cartoons

Final Point

Long Island's cameo in Mary Trump book

In the latest edition of all roads lead to Long Island, local writer Mary Trump is publishing a little book about her uncle, the leader of the free world.

Among the juicy tidbits from “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man” is an intriguing scene from Nassau County.

Mary Trump writes about how she came to be a source for The New York Times’ blockbuster and Pulitzer Prize-winning story about President Donald Trump’s dubious tax schemes. It included a personal visit from reporter Susanne Craig.

"When I opened the door,” the niece writes on page 185, “the only thing that registered was that the woman standing there, with her shock of curly blond hair and dark-rimmed glasses, was someone I didn't know.”

Mary Trump then explains how the reporter looked a little unusual for her stretch of the slender riotous island, to steal another local writer's description.

“Her khakis, button-down shirt, and messenger bag placed her out of Rockville Centre."

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano