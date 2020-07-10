Northport-LIPA cage match close to the end

Daily Point

LIPA foe now supports settlement deal

The battle between LIPA and the communities where its legacy power plants sit has been waged for nearly a decade, ever since the power authority filed suit to challenge its property tax assessments on the Northport, Barrett, Glenwood Landing and Port Jefferson plants. LIPA was seeking reductions of as much as 90 percent in the huge sums it paid on the plants, led by the (now) $86 million annually on the Northport plant, arguing the aging plants are wildly overassessed.

The stakes were monumental, which led Brookhaven Town to take a settlement and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to agree to one the county legislature now must approve.

In the case of Huntington, a court loss would have cost the town’s taxpayers at least $500 million and could have immediately doubled the school tax bills in Northport-East Northport.

But the settlement offer, essentially a “glide path” in which a 50 percent reduction in the taxes would have been phased in over eight years, infuriated locals, too, not least because LIPA leadership had written a letter promising never to appeal the assessments in the 1990s.

So the battle was always hot, but the volatility and profile of the fight increased significantly in March of last year when Northport banker Paul Darrigo founded the Facebook page Concerned Taxpayers Against LIPA, which has since grown to include nearly 5,000 members.

Darrigo and his group were outspoken and aggressive, and not just on Facebook. In-person protests were organized and politicians were pressured.

Darrigo never said he opposed any and all settlements on the Northport plant (although a lot of his most vocal allies in CTAL did) but he did take a hard line against the deal LIPA put on the table at the time. Darrigo argued that the “glide path” was a disaster and an “insult” that would have correspondingly driven down home values as residential property taxes went up.

Now, LIPA has agreed in principle to a somewhat better deal negotiated with the Northport-East Northport School District that also outlines a settlement with the Town of Huntington. The taxes are reduced 47 percent over seven years, LIPA also gives the district another $14.5 million over that time, and the $46 million annually paid on the plant in 2027 would extend to 2032 if the plant continues to be a part of LIPA’s power supply agreement.

Some politicians and advocates who’ve been fighting LIPA seem poised to keep fighting, but not Darrigo. He supports the deal, assuming the details match what he’s been told, and said so in a lengthy post on the CTAL Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Is it a victory,” Darrigo said in a phone call with The Point. “Yes and no. I was getting a sense that if this deal didn’t happen, that was it. It would be left to the judge, and that would not go well for us.”

The judge overseeing the case had been pushing the parties to settle, leading many on both sides to believe a decision, if it were handed down, would side with LIPA and crush the community.

“I'm not sure I had the stomach to be the community member leading the community off the cliff,” Darrigo said. “Let’s just say that in any negotiation, if all the parties end up unhappy, it’s been somewhat successful."

And LIPA CEO Tom Falcone thinks Darrigo has the right idea. Speaking of the politicians and community members who’ve fought so hard, he said Friday: “They ought to declare victory. They got a better deal, and it certainly won’t get better with a court verdict.”

As for continued opposition, Falcone said he expects there will be some, but he thinks that if the school district, the most heavily affected body, approves the deal, people may be convinced.

And, he conceded, Darrigo’s support won’t hurt, either.

—Lane Filler @lanefiller

Talking Point

Coronavirus, county guarantee don’t mix

Since the day Nassau County Executive Laura Curran took office in January 2018, her oft-touted plan to address the broken property-tax assessment system was rooted in a few basic principles:

Build an accurate roll.

Defend that roll vigorously against unjustified appeals, while identifying and correcting the valid ones.

Adjudicate the appeals quickly to settle many of them before tax rolls must be set, typically, on Aug.1. That would keep Nassau from having to pay refunds and be on the hook for overpayments to school districts and other municipalities that the “county guarantee” prevents Nassau from clawing back.

Curran acknowledged to The Point on Wednesday that the vigorous defense of the roll she’d promised may not be possible for the 2020-2021 assessment, saying: “We are not at that point anymore, where we can do battle and fight it out.”

The problem is timing. When the coronavirus pandemic closed the state’s courts, Nassau tax grievers who normally would have had the month of April to take appeals denied by the Assessment Review Commission to the next level, Small Claims Assessment Review, were stymied.

The courts started accepting SCAR appeals online on May 25, and the county has pursued an aggressive mediation program to settle them. But those appeals have been slow to come in and tax certiorari attorneys have been slow to settle, most likely because canny operators know if they run out the clock the county will have to give in.

The SCAR appeal deadline was moved to Aug. 5 by the state, then Sept. 4. As of Wednesday morning, the county had received approximately 60,000 SCAR appeals and has reached agreement on 4,300. That leaves more than 55,000 left to settle. And almost 85,000 taxpayers who, having had their appeals denied by ARC, still have a right to file this additional appeal if they choose.

It was just such scary numbers that led former County Executive Edward Mangano to freeze the roll and begin settling almost all appeals regardless of merit in 2011. Before that drastic action, the county guarantee on residential tax appeals cost Nassau $20 million to $30 million annually.

With the pandemic crushing budgets and Curran projecting a $749 million deficit, county officials say they are looking for any possible way to get around the dilemma and defend the roll without incurring the costs, including asking the state to adjust the dates of some deadlines.

But as it stands now, those who take their appeal all the way to SCAR, and those who represent them, are likely to see Christmas come early, because the filing deadline came late.

—Lane Filler @lanefiller

