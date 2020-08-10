Searching for resolution

Daily Point

Is power surging for LIPA settlement?

The Huntington Town Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday for a public hearing on the proposed settlement of the Northport Power Plant tax appeal case, and in the run-up to the event the organizational firepower on social media seems to be on the side of settling even as politicians remain divided.

Part of that is due to Doug Roberts, a Northport native who lived in San Francisco, New York City and the North Fork before returning home last summer with his wife and their daughter, a rising first-grader. Roberts started a Facebook page called “Northport-East Northport Parents for Preserving Our Schools” that’s generally devoted to arguing that the town board should accept the settlement negotiated by lawyers for the town and the Northport-East Northport school district and Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, and already approved by the school district.

It’s also trying to get people to speak out in favor of the settlement at Monday night’s public hearing, and another planned for next month, if it comes to that.

“I was sort of lurking on the Concerned Taxpayers Against LIPA Facebook page since I came back, reading and listening,” Roberts told The Point, “and now I’m just trying to be a different voice. I talk to a lot of parents who agree with me that the settlement is the way to go, but they don’t want to get into internet wars and get flamed. I don’t mind, because I honestly believe if we don’t settle and the judge hands down a decision, it could destroy the school district and the community.”

Read on to see why some individuals continue to oppose the settlement.

—Lane Filler @lanefiller

Promo Point

How will your children be taught this fall?

Do you worry about Long Island students going back to school in the fall? What are the advantages and disadvantages of homeschooling, and is learning at home right for your children?

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At noon on Tuesday, Point contributor and Newsday editorial board member Lane Filler will host another in a continuing series of Newsday Live events on the logistical and political issues surrounding the reopening of Long Island schools. You can sign up for the free webinar here.

Point readers can submit questions in advance by emailing them to ThePoint@newsday.com.

—Michael Cusanelli @mcusanelliSB

Pencil Point

In his shadow

For more cartoons, visit www.newsday.com/cartoons

Quick Points

President Donald Trump signed four coronavirus-related executive orders that intrude on Congress’ taxing and spending powers, saying he would persevere in expected court challenges. Because he has such a good record in court.

President Donald Trump signed those executive orders because he said he was frustrated that Democrats hadn’t agreed to his negotiating team’s offers, his typical response to failed negotiations (border wall funding, bump stock ban, etc.). Can we finally discard the notion that Trump is a consummate dealmaker?

It took the United States only 17 days to go from 4 million to 5 million coronavirus infections. We didn’t reach 1 million cases until April 28 and 2 million cases until June 11. We’re getting progressively more efficient at being totally ineffective.

Curious how President Donald Trump’s false claim that the Beirut explosion was likely due to a bomb was largely ignored worldwide, then quickly forgotten. This is what irrelevance looks like.

One week after a photo of Georgia high school students in a crowded hallway without masks went viral, six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. You don’t say.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he tells the doctors on the coronavirus task force to stick to science and not opine on what might or might not happen. That’s because the practice of not sticking to science and opining on everything that might or might not happen is President Donald Trump’s turf.

Intelligence officials say Russia and China are interfering in the upcoming election, Russia on behalf of President Donald Trump and China for former Vice President Joe Biden. Who ever thought our elections would become a proxy war between Russia and China?

After President Donald Trump signed four coronavirus relief-related executive actions, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said, “The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop.” Sorry, Ben, too little, too late.

—Michael Dobie @mwdobie