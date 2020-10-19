The finish line in sight

Daily Point

Zeldin ad hits on familiar points

Rep. Lee Zeldin is out with a new TV ad featuring a South Country Ambulance Company leader praising him for securing personal protective equipment and other supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not his first TV ad hitting this point home, that Zeldin delivered for his district during the COVID-19 crisis. These videos also highlight the Shirley incumbent’s military service. The other ad strategy is to define his opponent Nancy Goroff, a political newcomer, as a "radical professor" whom he characterizes as far to the left on policing issues.

Those appeals on district and social issues are different from Zeldin’s other campaign strategy, which is to coast off his relationship with President Donald Trump among voters for whom that remains a selling point. On that front, Vice President Mike Pence has rallied for and boosted Zeldin, and Zeldin has fundraised with Pence’s wife, Karen, and is fundraising with Donald Trump Jr. on Monday.

Earlier this month, Zeldin tweeted a picture about being "at a fired up Truckers for Trump Rally this afternoon in Ronkonkoma!" And on Twitter, along with Trump himself, he has jumped into the New York Post-Hunter Biden discourse — rewarded by tweet after tweet going viral.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Talking Point

Endorsement season update

The Newsday Editorial Board is heading down the homestretch of its busy endorsement season.

By Monday evening, the editorial board will have met with 48 candidates in local races for Congress, State Senate and State Assembly, in 30 different Zoom sessions.

For congressional races, the board met with candidates individually, while in the others, we brought both candidates for a local race in at the same time. And there are a few instances when a candidate doesn’t have an active opponent, so the board met with a candidate on his or her own.

After Monday, the board will have 10 more meetings — and 20 more candidates — to go.

So far, the youngest candidate we’ve met with is 23 years old, while the oldest is 78.

We’ve already rolled out our presidential and congressional endorsements. This week will bring endorsements in Long Island’s nine State Senate districts. After that: the State Assembly.

Find all of our endorsements at newsday.com/endorsements2020. As a Point subscriber, you’re able to get a sneak peek through our limited edition endorsements newsletter. The next newsletter will arrive in your email soon!

—Randi F. Marshall and Victoria Rigney-Ramirez @RandiMarshall

Pencil Point

Qanon on the mind

