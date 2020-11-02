Preparing for Election Day

Daily Point

A final look at early voting on Long Island

Long Island’s first cycle for presidential general election early voting is over, and the option proved more popular in Nassau County than Suffolk.

Final early vote totals for Nassau were 223,280 and 122,133 ballots for Suffolk, according to county election officials. That’s around 20% of registered voters in Nassau, and around 10% in Suffolk, according to state estimates.

There was also a slight Nassau edge in absentee ballots returned — around a 15,000 ballot differential as of Nov. 1, though the absentee numbers fluctuate every day as more and more are delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The postmark deadline is Tuesday.

These numbers are difficult to interpret given the lack of early voting history in New York. But one interpretation could be a higher degree of Democratic, perhaps anti-Trump energy in Nassau than Suffolk, given that both forms of pre-Election Day voting have recently proved to be more of a draw for the left as opposed to the right.

There are also structural considerations. Nassau Democratic party chair Jay Jacobs, points out that Nassau had a few more early voting sites than Suffolk even though the county is smaller land-wise than its eastern neighbor.

Suffolk Democratic leader Rich Schaffer agrees about the voting sites being a possible factor. "With a larger area, it makes it more practical to vote at your regular place on Election Day," Schaffer wrote in an email.

Nassau broke for Hillary Clinton in 2016, while Suffolk went for President Donald Trump, and Democrats have more of a registration advantage in Nassau.

Ultimately, the lessons from the early voting totals will likely be a question of degree.

"I would assume that Trump would do better in Suffolk," Jacobs wrote in an email to The Point. "The question is: how much better?"

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Talking Point

An interesting request

At first, it seemed straightforward — an Industrial Development Agency request just like any other.

Kravet Inc., a home furnishings designer and wholesaler based in Bethpage, wanted to move to Woodbury, and was seeking 15 years in tax breaks worth more than $217,500.

It’s the story behind the potential move that’s once again raising questions of whether IDAs are too eager to give tax breaks.

—Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Quick Points

President Donald Trump said at a weekend rally in Pennsylvania that the result of the presidential election would not be known on Election Day, "and you’re going to have bedlam in our country." Um, was that a prediction or a promise?

As the Michigan Supreme Court considers a lower-court ruling against a ban by that state’s secretary of state on carrying guns openly to polling places, a question: Why would you want to bring a gun to a polling place, anyway?

For President Donald Trump to win the election, polling would have to be off by a historically wide margin, even more than in 2016. Yet Democrats remain worried. They know the adage: Records are made to be broken.

President Donald Trump has told insiders that he plans to declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he is "ahead." And given his history, he’s bound to have an interesting definition of "ahead."

After Dr. Anthony Fauci said the United States was "in for a whole lot of hurt" and "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" for COVID-19 heading into winter, a White House spokesman said Fauci’s comments were "unacceptable and breaking with all norms." You know the truth really hurts when the best a representative of President Donald Trump can come up with is a complaint about breaking norms.

He introduced us to the stylishness of an Aston Martin and taught us to shake, not stir, a martini, and later, showed us there was much more to him than the suaveness of 007. RIP, Sean Connery.

—Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Pencil Point

Canary in the coal mine

Promo Point

Don't look for The Point in your mailbox on the afternoon of Election Day. Instead, the editorial board will be providing live analysis, insider info and, perhaps, even a bit of humor as the results unfold on Long Island and around the nation.

—Rita Ciolli @ritaciolli

The Point will return on Wednesday.