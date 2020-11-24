TODAY'S PAPER
Giving thanks

Puzzle Point

Presidential puzzler

With the presidential election still very much in the news, The Point presents the following themed puzzle. The instructions are simple: Fill the grid with the last names of American presidents. See the clues for a few letters to help you along the way.

—Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Pencil Point

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Reminder Point

The Point will return on Monday. We hope you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

—Rita Ciolli

Columns

