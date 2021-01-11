Mack-inations

Daily Point

Getting to the front of the line

Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers finally will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

But in the meantime, MTA board member David Mack and his brother, Bill, both real estate executives, are being accused of arranging for wealthy friends to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, at MorseLife Health System, a retirement community, assisted living and nursing home complex, according to published reports.

The complex is located on David S. Mack Drive in West Palm Beach.

Multiple reports say that some individuals who were offered or received the vaccine were members of the Palm Beach Country Club, whose charitable foundation has given tens of thousands of dollars to MorseLife. Some individuals reportedly flew down to Florida in private planes just to get the vaccine.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Point that every nursing home resident and staff member who wanted a vaccine got one. "The majority" of any additional doses went to board members and others who volunteered for or gave their time to MorseLife, the source said.

"There’s nothing wrong," the source added. "They’re not jumping the line if they participated in the good and welfare of the Morse and they were entitled to it."

The source said that by that standard anyone who got vaccinated at MorseLife met Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which included anyone 65 and older, health care personnel and "long-term care facility residents and staff."

But several observers noted that the board members or others who received MorseLife vaccines had access that others did not because of their affiliation with or donations to the nursing home complex.

The source also noted that there have been examples of situations where vaccine doses are thrown away because there weren’t enough people on a given day to get the shot.

"Anyone that can get the jab should get it," the source said.

MorseLife has several affiliates, each of which has its own board. Mack is a board member on more than one of those boards.

Mack, who was recommended by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to his MTA post in 2019, rarely speaks at the monthly MTA board meetings and isn’t often involved in debates or discussions, including those that directly impact Long Island Rail Road riders.

"Recognizing that Florida has been following different vaccination guidelines than New York State, Nassau County has been assured by David Mack that the Florida nursing homes have been dispensing all vaccines properly, and within their local vaccine protocols," a Nassau County spokeswoman said in a statement.

Mack’s term on the MTA board expires at the end of 2021, to coincide with the end of Curran’s term. Only the governor has the power to remove Mack from his board spot before his term expires.

But this incident could put pressure on Mack to resign his board position early. If he doesn’t, and Curran is reelected, this could be reason enough for Curran to recommend someone else to fill Nassau’s seat come 2022.

—Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Talking Point

@Jay

Recently, New York political types glued to the Twitter wars might have noticed the recurring entry of a prominent combatant: @jayjacobs28, the state Democratic Party leader.

That includes a barrage of tweets this weekend about upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik and her "support" for "an insurrection against the US"; jousting with activists about AOC and the "defund the police" slogan; and even defense of his record.

Responding to a December tweet from @JeremyR1992 calling him "the last Democrat on Earth who should be lecturing about how to win elections," Jacobs noted his wins in state and local races.

"Raised a Hell of a lot of money for Democrats all over the state," he added to the Twitter user whose bio includes "occasional political organizer." "How many seats have you helped win?"

Jacobs has engaged with Twitter users in spurts in the past, particularly during high-pressure moments like during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary or when he was a leading member of a controversial state commission on campaign finance reform. But his account was mostly quiet or non-combative through the summer and early fall, with a shift around the election.

"As you can tell, I am beloved by many," the Nassau Democrat said in an email to The Point. "I am using it more because I have more on my mind – no other reason."

Jacobs’ account does take a lot of heat from critics, including those from the farther-left. But this weekend he was focused on Republican Stefanik’s House vote on electoral college certification.

"Let’s be clear: it’s NOT that we Must have a DEM in CD-21," he tweeted to Stefanik on Saturday. "But we MUST have a patriot who doesn’t support lies to support a fascist insurrection."

When Stefanik put out a Friday statement criticizing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for criticizing her, Jacobs responded, "... that is what they call deflection. YOU promoted a lie. YOU know that the election was not stolen."

Asked about the back and forth, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "Stefanik is proud to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District, and she is focused on working hard to deliver results for the people of the North Country."

The Point asked Jacobs if the focus on Stefanik was about landing some hits on a potential GOP gubernatorial candidate in waiting.

"I don’t know what she is or isn’t running for," he wrote in an email, saying that he hopes she runs for governor as he is "in the mood for a landslide."

"I’ll be Pope before she’s Governor," he predicted.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Pencil Point

Not your father's pledge of allegiance

Quick Points

Donald Trump Jr. at the rally preceding the Capitol assault said the Republican Party is now Donald Trump’s Republican Party. With former Secretary of State Colin Powell saying Sunday he no longer considers himself a member of the Republican Party, it seems he agrees.

As protesters stormed the Capitol Building, members of Congress were forced to shelter in a secure location where some Republicans refused to wear masks and someone was infected with COVID-19. A day of subversion, inside and out.

In calling for President Donald Trump’s resignation, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Trump had "spiraled down into a kind of madness" since the election. Democrats quibbled only with his timeline.

President Donald Trump ordered Sunday that the U.S. flag be flown half-mast to honor two Capitol Police officers who died after Wednesday’s riot. Is sincerity possible when it comes three days late and only after considerable political pressure?

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel this week to Alamo, Texas, to talk about his border wall efforts. What’s more important, the topic of his talk or the location of its delivery, a town named for one of America’s most famous last stands?

With President Donald Trump 10 days from the end of his term, many Republican leaders wonder whether the self-inflicted wounds from his actions before and after the Capitol attack will be a fatal blow to his post-presidency plans. These are the same folks who could have some influence on those prospects by what they say and do.

Arizona Republicans are moving to censure Cindy McCain, widow of former Sen. John McCain, as a "troubled individual." Given that this stems from her backing of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, the troubled individuals seem to be her fellow Republicans.

President Donald Trump has not spoken to Vice President Mike Pence since Wednesday’s Capitol attack. Wonder who misses who more.

—MIchael Dobie @mwdobie