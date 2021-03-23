Fed up with remote learning, Port Washington parents seek election to school board

Daily Point

Frustrated parents challenge Port Washington school trustees

When the Port Washington school district announced last August that its elementary-school students would not be returning to in-person school five days a week, parents were up in arms and on the march.

Now three of the leaders of this grass-roots movement that has continued to feature parents calling out the school board and district administration are looking to get on the ballots, and on the board.

Their slogan? "Five Days for All. Guaranteed."

When Port Washington parents began protesting in the fall, they were furious both that the previous spring’s distance-learning had been disorganized and insufficient and that the upcoming year did not include a promise of full-time in-person schooling. In response, the district cited teacher objections to full in-person learning as the stumbling block (an assertion the union had some significant quibbles with) but moved to make in-person in elementary schools the rule."None of us had any aspirations of a run before this all happened, before the pandemic," Adam Smith, a real estate development professional who is one of the three candidates on the slate said in a phone interview Tuesday. "But we were not happy with how the school board responded to the crisis last spring, we were equally angry in the fall, we are not happy in general, and we think it’s time for a change."

Smith’s co-candidates are Justin Renna, an HVAC professional who also coaches football at Manhasset High School and health-policy economist Adam Block. All three men have children in Port Washington’s elementary schools and have been active on district issues since the fall.

Smith cited the fact that five of the seven current board members have no kids in the district and the other two have children close to aging out of the system as evidence the board is out of touch with the needs of families like theirs.

As for the slate’s point-of-view on the district’s controversial, and outspoken, superintendent, Michael Hynes, Smith said they aren’t attacking Hynes but do oppose what they see as "rubber-stamping" of Hynes’ plans by the current board and a lack of tough questioning as problems they can solve.

And with school-board elections just two months off and parents in plenty of districts upset about how education during COVID played out, these Port Washington parents may just be firing the first shot of a battle to be played out all across Long Island.

—Lane Filler @lanefiller

Talking Point

Will New York bet on more casinos?

The Facebook ads show pictures of construction workers at sunset, a train speeding towards its destination, a majestic city skyline, plus the pitch: "3 CASINO LICENSES," promoted by a group called "Opportunities for NY."

The suite of March ads — visible in the social media giant’s archive — are targeted to New Yorkers, paid for by casino and resort company Las Vegas Sands Corp and argue that New York State needs funding and growth.

"To recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, we must explore new sources of revenue rather than raising taxes on the middle class," says one ad. "Expanding downstate gaming and awarding all THREE licenses can provide $1.5 billion in immediate revenue to New York."

The social media ad buy was just a pittance of some $20,000 as of Tuesday, but casino moguls have paid much more for New York lobbying in recent years due to the wider context: three downstate casino gaming licenses could soon get the ok from Albany nearly ten years after voters approved expanding casino gambling by referendum.

Both the State Senate majority and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget proposals included language accelerating the potential timeline towards those casino licenses being awarded.

Sands is among those openly expressing interest and angling for advantage in the licensing process — one ad urges "A full, transparent process for all THREE downstate casino licenses." The company is departing from marquee Las Vegas properties in the face of the value of its Asian properties, but in a January earnings call on the heels of the death of founder Sheldon Adelson, new Sands chief Rob Goldstein pointed to more investment in Asia and the fact that the company was on "the hunt" in New York.

"Well, we’ve been looking at New York for about 100 years it seems like," he said, according to a Forbes report of the call. "We’re big believers in New York."

Exact locations for casinos — including on Long Island or the outer boroughs — is up in the air, but Sands is fielding calls from New York interest groups about the sites. And other companies are hunting too.

Kathryn Wylde, head of the Partnership for New York City and one of the business/labor/religious leaders quoted on Sands’ OpportunitiesForNY website, told The Point she’d heard from people in the casino business who say NYC is one of very few areas where there’s an "unserved opportunity" for the casino industry to make a lot of money.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Final Point

New mayor outlines his plans for Hempstead Village

There was one word incoming Hempstead Village Mayor Waylyn Hobbs used often in his first one-on-one media interview since being elected mayor last week.

Positive.

Positive change. Positive opportunity. Positive environment.

Hobbs, who beat incumbent Don Ryan last week, will take office April 5. He told The Point that he hopes to work on broader issues, like making village government more accountable but that he also has practical goals in mind.

"The day that I take my oath I’m looking for the residents of Hempstead to start to see a difference," Hobbs said.

That starts, he said, with the little things: cleaner sidewalks and streets, fewer double-parked cars and increased code enforcement all around.

"We want results the residents can see," Hobbs said.

But Hobbs has bigger plans, too. He’s going to be seeking county, state and federal assistance, perhaps looking for infrastructure dollars or other aid. And he’s hoping to bring a new attitude regarding economic development in the village, too.

"It’s all about good negotiation and good dialogue," Hobbs said. "I believe that’s what’s been missing from the last four years. It’s just been ‘No, no, no’ without having that conversation."

Hobbs plans to sit down with developers who have projects planned in the village to make sure whatever goes forward includes community benefits and permanent jobs and meets the village’s needs. One big issue that has been a stumbling block in the past: payments in lieu of taxes, known as PILOTs.

"It’s about being able to educate our community that we know the difference between bad PILOTs and good PILOTs," Hobbs said, noting that in some cases, good investment in the village may require a "good PILOT."

Hobbs’ thinking will make a difference, said housing advocate Jim Morgo.

"It stops the stagnation," said Morgo, who is working on an affordable housing project that has been proposed for the village. "It’s a harbinger of — finally — progress."

—Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall