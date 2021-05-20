Calarco, Garbarino & Cohen (not an LLP)

Daily Point

2023 dance card for Suffolk County executive is now open

It’s no surprise that Democrat Rob Calarco, the presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, is running this fall for his sixth and final term. Nor should it be surprising that fundraising has begun.

But there is genuine intrigue in the pitch sent recently by Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri and longtime Suffolk politico/consultant Jim Morgo, asking for donations to Friends of Calarco.

The top of the invite says that Pontieri and Morgo "Invite You to a Breakfast to Support the Re-Election of Suffolk County Legislature’s Presiding Officer Rob Calarco & What Comes Next!"

And what is it that’s coming next?

A clue is the asterisk that follows the pitch, and the accompanying asterisk at the bottom of the invitation that notes Calarco is term-limited but opines that "Rob’s future should include additional public service in support of an economically and environmentally sustainable Suffolk."

In other words, an early salvo in the 2023 race for county executive likely has been fired.

"I think the insightful recipient will understand the "what comes next" implications, it’s not all that cryptic," Morgo told The Point, while otherwise keeping Calarco’s cards close to his vest.

Calarco chuckled when asked about the wording.

"I’ve had some people certainly bring the issue up with me as to what would be a logical next step and how to continue to serve the county, and they have discussed running for county executive," Calarco said. "I certainly have not made a commitment at this point of time but I’m always looking at how to serve Suffolk County in the future."

The breakfast at The Oar Restaurant in Patchogue on June 24 has a price tag of $250 per person, $1,000 for five attendees — which might be steep for a legislative seat Calarco won with 59% of the vote in 2019, but just right for a more expensive county executive race to succeed the term-limited Steve Bellone.

"We’ve had a very, very positive response, I think it’s going to be really successful," Morgo said.

Calarco said his decision on running would depend on his family’s support and acknowledged the likely high interest in the race from both major parties.

"I’m sure there will be lots of people who could be interested in doing it," Calarco said. "Obviously, when it’s an open seat it’s a different ballgame."

One in which it can be helpful to be the first to step up to the plate.

— Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Talking Point

The freshman

On Wednesday, Andrew Garbarino was one of only 35 Republicans to vote for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission, prompting social media broadsides within groups like Take Back New York State and others on the right. Still, he tells The Point it was an "easy" decision.

There’s the strategic side of things: Early on, many Republicans were concerned about the commission being stacked with more Democrats and Democrats having subpoena power. The version that passed the House Wednesday proposes equal members appointed by each side, and subpoenas only issued by majority vote or agreement between chair and vice chair, a GOP appointee. The commission also has to submit its report by the end of the year.

"Literally everything we asked for we got. And it's like, well, then you want us to vote against it anyway. I feel like that's bad faith," Garbarino said.

Then there’s the questions the commission can answer, like "what happened that day," Garbarino said, and "why what happened that day happened." The Bayport Republican, who was in his Longworth building office when protesters breached the Capitol, argues that the commission is needed to get recommendations about how to better protect the Capitol and handle security in future tense situations.

Finally, there’s the police angle.

"Anybody that says they support police and they're against this commission should come down here and speak to the Capitol Police officers," Garbarino said. Dozens of officers were injured in the riot and they were at times overrun and spread woefully thin.

As the freshman congressman was walking out of the Capitol Wednesday, he said, Capitol police officers "were coming up saying thank you, thank you. Thank you for doing this for us."

Garbarino’s partner in the Long Island Republican delegation, Lee Zeldin, voted the opposite way on the commission, saying in a statement that the duties of the commission were already being carried out by other investigations and reviews and that an "overwhelming majority of Republicans have condemned the violence at the Capitol on January 6th."

Garbarino and Zeldin, a vocal advocate for former President Donald Trump, were also on opposite sides of the election certification vote that was disrupted by the riot itself.

Garbarino was listed as number two on the list of most bipartisan freshman members of Congress, based on metrics by Quorum and reported on by Axios this week. He says he’s encouraged by the fact that Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson brokered the deal on the Democratic side, as he is somebody who "likes results."

"I have faith that this commission will not just be about Trump," Garbarino said.

— Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Pencil Point

Final Point

New cheerleader for Long Island

On his first full day as the Long Island Association’s president and chief executive, Matthew Cohen had his first breakfast meeting at … where else?

The Sweet Hollow Diner in Melville.

But his companion for that first meeting was, perhaps, a bit more unusual — and indicative of some of Cohen’s priorities and his understanding that the LIA should start appealing to a broader base. Luis Vazquez, the chief executive of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, talked with Cohen about how the LIA could help to increase diversity in the region’s business community, on key corporate boards and more, Cohen said.

In a wide-ranging conversation with The Point Thursday, Cohen was exuberant about his new position as head of Long Island’s leading business organization.

"I love Long Island. I’ve been here my whole life, except for college. It’s the best place," Cohen said. "I can’t believe I get to play a part in keeping it that way or making it even better."

Cohen, 39, comes to the top job from serving in the #2 slot under Kevin Law, and from previous spots as executive director of government relations at the Long Island Power Authority and as head of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Long Island office.

Cohen, who lives in Northport, told The Point that he saw his age as a "strength," because he understands what the younger generation of Long Islanders needs in order to stay here. Affordable housing, child care, giving younger executives the tools they need to grow businesses, and focusing on emerging industries like renewable energy are among his priorities, he said.

Cohen said he also hopes to widen the LIA’s umbrella to include smaller businesses and local chambers of commerce, to provide mentorship, resources, programs and public relations opportunities for them. And, he pointed to the need for the LIA to come into the 21st century in terms of technology, by improving its own website and social media offerings, or adding blogs or podcasts to the mix.

But he also recognizes that politics and political relationships will continue to play a pivotal role in his work. On that piece of his job, Cohen said he hopes to work with both Democrats and Republicans, adding: "You can catch more flies with honey."

Among Cohen’s first tasks will be hiring someone to fill his old job. Cohen noted that while he’s "committed to hiring the best person," the first three names on his mind are all women.

Cohen, who said his first job in politics was as a 14-year-old intern for former Rep. Gary Ackerman, still is trying to get used to taking the reins.

"I’m now trying to learn that I’m the guy," Cohen said.

— Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

