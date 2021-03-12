Cuomo stands his ground amid growing calls for resignation

Daily Point

Cuomo says the state needs him at the helm

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo emphatically refused to resign during an afternoon press call, an effort to stop the hemorrhaging of support from fellow Democrats. On Friday, that support came from an ever-shrinking pool among state lawmakers and New York’s members of Congress.

"Politicians who don't know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous," said Cuomo. That list would include 14 of the 19 members of the New York Democratic congressional delegation, including Kathleen Rice, who was the first to make the demand for Cuomo’s resignation last week and, from today, House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler.

"Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York," Nadler said.

But Cuomo seems to be betting that he hasn’t. That’s why during the news conference that took place on a telephone call, he elaborated on the arguments for why he needed to stay on the job. That includes the challenges of ramping up administration of the COVID-19 vaccine for the millions of New Yorkers who would be eligible on May 1 and overseeing the last two weeks of complex budget negotiations in which the governor’s office holds most of the cards.

Those watching polling numbers are U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, who has his eyes on leadership in the House of Representatives. On Long Island, Greg Meeks has been silent, while Tom Suozzi later in the day stopped short of an outright demand that the governor leave office, hedging that if Cuomo "cannot effectively govern with all of the controversy surrounding him, he must put the interests of all New Yorkers first and he should resign."

Some Long Island Democratic elected officials have been waiting for the governor to deliver a more forceful denial of the allegations of sexual harassment or intimidation, expressing the view that Cuomo’s earlier comments sounded like admissions. While Cuomo did so yesterday, denying any harassment, assault or improper touching, he opened the door to more controversy by not directly answering a question about whether he had a consensual relationship with any of the women who have come forward.

Some of the lawmakers The Point contacted afterwards thought he successfully battled back and might be able to continue handling the budget issues, while others thought he further weakened his relationships with lawmakers.

However, there was one unanimous reaction of disbelief to Cuomo’s statement: "I am not part of the political club. And you know what? I am proud of that."

Cuomo started in politics at age 23 as an aide to his father, Mario, and served as the state’s attorney general before being elected to serve as governor three times.

Earlier in the day, Long Island’s five Democratic state senators who had stood out for their silence on the resignation issue suggested that Cuomo temporarily relinquish power, using a provision in the state constitution that would allow him to step aside and give the power to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. It’s a provision that envisioned an era when communications were difficult if the governor left the state, or when the governor needed medical treatment that would incapacitate him or her. Long Island lawmakers characterized their suggestion as middle ground because it would give Cuomo the ability to take back the reins of the state if he was cleared by the multiple investigations.

"We extended a lifeline," said one.

But it’s unlikely to be one that Cuomo would grasp.

—Rita Ciolli @ritaciolli

Talking Point

Schumer stays silent

Sen. Chuck Schumer previously has called the allegations against Cuomo "deeply troubling," and said he supported Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

But after the flood of calls Friday morning for Cuomo to resign, would Schumer address it when he spoke to the Long Island Association at a virtual event in the afternoon?

Via Zoom, Schumer talked about taking on the majority leader mantle, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and the COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden just signed into law. He highlighted the money that the state, along with each county and town on Long Island, will get from the latest relief package, and promised to "pay as much attention to New York and Long Island as I ever have."

But the word "governor" and the name "Cuomo" never came up, giving the sense that the event existed in an alternative universe, one where the controversy that has engulfed the state for weeks didn’t exist.

Even when it was time for LIA chief executive Kevin Law to question Schumer, Law, a long-time associate of the governor, didn’t ask about Cuomo. Instead, Law asked about tariffs, infrastructure and the hope of eliminating the federal cap on state and local tax deductions.

Schumer said he was hoping to get traction on the SALT elimination and expected to see an infrastructure bill that he hoped would include funds particularly for water and sewer efforts and other key Long Island initiatives. He talked of wanting to get done the Gateway project to build a new train tunnel under the Hudson River, and the East Side Access effort to connect the Long Island Rail Road with Grand Central Terminal.

All important topics, to be sure. And all ones that have had the governor’s fingerprints all over them.

"I have faith in America and faith in New York," Schumer said at the end of the event. "We always bounce back."

Was he talking about the governor, too?

Schumer didn’t say.

—Randi F. Marshall @RandiMarshall

Pencil Point

Symbolism

