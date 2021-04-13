Long Island puts up big numbers

Data Point

Number of Nassau residents who got their shots, and where they live

Nassau County is leading the race to full vaccination, as 46%, or 514,506 residents, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by last week. That’s better than Suffolk County, which had as of last week vaccinated just 37% of its eligible residents, or the state, which was hovering just above that figure.

Both counties make their calculations based on those eligible for a shot, which is now all people over age 16.

According to Nassau’s latest data, broken down by ZIP codes, Massapequa’s 11758 had the most residents vaccinated – with 20,601 of them getting at least one shot. That represents 47% of the ZIP code’s 43,796 eligible residents.

—Randi F. Marshall and Kai Teoh @RandiMarshall and @jkteoh

Talking Point

LIers have raised more than $1M in support of Democratic NYC mayoral candidates

Summer home denizens aside, Long Islanders won’t be voting in New York City’s mayoral primary, but they have given over $1.2 million to the leading Democratic contenders for Gracie Mansion, according to an analysis by The Point.

The biggest fundraiser was Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who led the way with $557,678.21 in total Long Island contributions. The outer borough Democrat also had the most unique Long Island donors — 727 of them.

Ex-Wall Street executive Ray McGuire brought in $321,571.21 for the second-most in contributions, followed by Comptroller Scott Stringer and businessman Andrew Yang with $183,129 and $95,585.97, respectively.

In terms of unique Long Island donors, Yang came in second behind Adams with 419, followed by Stringer (227) and McGuire (225).

Our analysis looked at city Campaign Finance Board filings for contributors showing Long Island addresses over the entire 2021 mayoral cycle. That meant candidates like Adams and Stringer who’ve been fundraising for years had an advantage over newcomers.

But the Long Island strength of Adams, a former police officer, is not particularly surprising given that he is seen as one of the more moderate of the top candidates, and his Long Island donors included a sizable number of NYPD officers. Adams also drew headlines earlier this year for a January indoors fundraiser in Great Neck, though he himself reportedly did not attend.

McGuire, who owns a Sag Harbor house, according to property records, culled a significant amount from East End donors, along with real estate, finance, and legal sector workers.

While Yang raised less Long Island money, he did so with a high number of donors, a mix of tech workers and other professionals, according to the filings.

Among the other major candidates, former de Blasio fixer Kathryn Garcia raised $31,324 on Long Island, from 123 Long Island contributors. Former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan raised $22,475.5 from 49 Long Islanders. Former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley raised $16,414.11 from 169, and nonprofit executive Dianne Morales raised $10,533.42 from 149.

The filings include some names familiar to the Long Island political world: Stringer notched donations from Democratic National Committeeman and public relations executive Robert Zimmerman as well as hotelier and former NuHealth chief George Tsunis. Carl Achille, who launched a 2018 primary against Rep. Greg Meeks in CD5, gave to Andrew Yang.

Of course, some Long Island power brokers and donors are waiting until there’s more clarity in the wide city field before making choices. Others sent money to candidates who have already dropped out. One name missing from the top-contender donor lists reviewed by The Point was RXR Realty chairman and CEO, and Long Islander, Scott Rechler. He did in fact donate to a mayoral candidate, but it was Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who dropped out last year.

—Mark Chiusano and Kai Teoh @mjchiusano and @jkteoh

Pencil Point

Big spender

Final Point

If Zeldin doesn’t run for reelection in CD1, which Democrats could run for control?

If Lee Zeldin were to run for reelection in CD1 next year, it would likely be an uphill battle for Democrats to beat him — given the non-presidential cycle and his comfortable wins in previous elections, including outperforming Donald Trump twice.

But if he stays in the race for governor and gives up on DC, the resulting congressional race would be wide open and much more up for grabs.

Some Suffolk Democrats already appear to be jockeying for position if that turns out to be the case.

"I am thinking about it," says 2020 contender Nancy Goroff about a possible 2022 run. The Stony Brook scientist lost to Zeldin by just under 10% last time around and has since been volunteering for some local charities and exploring future options, she tells The Point.

"I'm looking at all opportunities for helping make sure our policies are based on the best information available whether that's in elected office or in a different government position," she said.

She said it "wouldn't be until sometime this summer" that she’d make a decision.

Also making some moves is Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, who lost to Goroff in the 2020 Democratic primary but has opened a federal campaign committee as she "seriously" considers a run for Congress, Fleming spokesman Max Kramer tells The Point.

That campaign account already has an early contributor: Suffolk Democratic party leader Rich Schaffer, who donated $1,000 to Fleming last week.

—Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano