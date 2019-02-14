nextLI’s video contest invites students to document their interactions with culture, race, ethnicity and gender through the lens of their high school experience. In this category, students are asked to highlight both the challenges and progress toward building a more inclusive school environment.

Members of the public will get a chance to pick the semi-finalists by voting on the nextLI website for their favorite videos. The students whose videos make it into the top five will be invited to spend a day with Newsday’s award winning video journalists to produce their final entry.

Newsday is partnering with Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism to sponsor this year's Broadcast Awards for Senior High known as BASH. Over the past two years, BASH has recognized outstanding work by Long Island high school students in broadcast journalism and video production.

Finalists will be announced on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the BASH awards ceremony at Stony Brook University.