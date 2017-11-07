Happy Election Day from The Point!

Poll Point

The numbers so far

The latest turnout report is in for Suffolk County and it shows a huge increase in voters going to the polls on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m., turnout in the county was 23.5 percent, an increase of a whopping 42 percent from 2013, the last comparable off-year election. The 5 p.m. turnout four years ago was 16.55 percent.

The difference was even more dramatic compared with 2015, another off-year. That election was topped by a county executive race, but this year’s turnout was 74 percent higher.

Influences include a competitive race for sheriff and the chance to elect a new district attorney in a campaign presenting real choices — recently indicted Thomas Spota, who declined to run after four terms, ran the final three times unopposed. But political insiders, social media organizing, and an admittedly unscientific sampling of the Newsday editorial board indicate that the constitutional convention proposition might be a prime energizer.

At midmorning at a West Babylon polling place, a poll worker reporting that turnout was strong said, “It’s the propositions.”

The con-con does not seem to be propelling voters in Nassau, however. Party leaders expect overall turnout to hover between 28 percent and 30 percent, not much of an increase from past off-year elections.

Unlike Suffolk, Nassau's Board of Election does not provide updates on turnout, but Democratic poll watchers reported anecdotally that turnout is a bit higher in the legislative districts of Democrats Kevan Abrahams, Siela Bynoe and Carrié Solages. Those are places such as Uniondale, Roosevelt, Hempstead, New Cassel, Westbury, Lakeview, Elmont and Valley Stream. That can be good news for Democrats, if, and it’s a big if, those numbers stay strong.

Michael Dobie