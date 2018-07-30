Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

New rant from old playbook

The gloves are off in the 18th Assembly District, where 30-year incumbent Earlene Hooper is lashing out at a credible Democratic Party primary opponent.

Hooper, who also is the Assembly’s deputy speaker, launched a racist rant at a meeting last week of the New Hempstead Democratic Club, according to the New York Post, which obtained a video of the event. Hooper accused opponent Taylor Raynor, a business analyst, of benefiting from “plantation” politics and being a pawn used by white power brokers. Both Hooper and Raynor are black.

“It reminds me of what happened before the Civil War, when we were on plantations and someone decided to run, and the person who happened to be in massa’s good graces would tell on Big Jim, who’s planning to run away when it’s dark, when there’s a new moon. So, that’s what happened now, we have a plantation,” Hooper said, according to The Post.

The event was supposed to be an opportunity for the club to meet Raynor but Hooper gathered up a few dozen of her supporters and crashed it, according to Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, the figurative plantation owner in Hooper’s tale.

“She’s done this before and I’ve heard it from clergy and other people where she’s made these references to me being a white plantation owner,” Jacobs told The Point. “The long and the short of it is, I’m tired of it. It’s a distraction. She tries to distract people from the fact she doesn’t have a record, and the record she does have is poor.”

The New Hempstead Democratic Club was an interesting choice for Hooper to make a stand. It’s run by the son of former Hempstead Village Mayor Wayne Hall. Hooper last year endorsed Hall’s Republican opponent, Don Ryan, and used her Assembly mailing privileges to send out an anti-Hall flyer in the campaign’s waning days. Ryan won.

Raynor was a registered blank whose switch this spring to the Democratic Party won’t take effect until after the September primary. She needed a Wilson-Pakula authorization from Jacobs to run on the party’s line.

Jacobs said Raynor has a “50-50 shot at the least,” adding that previous opponents have not put the effort or money into knocking off Hooper.

“The overwhelming number of my county committee want someone new,” Jacobs said. “Now she’s going to have a race where there will be money. I am sure that after what she just said the people I am friendly with and myself will have a greater motivation to find the resources [for Raynor].”

Michael Dobie