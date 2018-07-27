Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Send your feedback about the newsletter to thepoint@newsday.com and subscribe here.

Daily Point Can’t blame the GOP for trying Republicans challenging the nominating petitions of Democrat Monica Martinez to run in the 3rd Senate District apparently don’t think they have a real chance of knocking the Suffolk County legislator off the ballot. Thursday was the deadline, according to the state’s byzantine election law, for the GOP to preserve the ability to ask a court to review any decisions made by the Suffolk Board of Elections. The GOP’s failure to file ensures that Martinez will face GOP nominee Dean Murray, who is giving up his Assembly seat. The Senate seat, being vacated by Tom Croci, who returned to active duty in the Navy, is considered a tossup and could be key to determining which party will control the chamber. Democrats involved in the campaign to control the Senate were alarmed when the Suffolk County Democratic Party filed only 1,497 signatures, fewer than those filed on behalf of other Democrats in targeted seats, and the GOP immediately challenged 948 of her signatures. Martinez said that was a “stunt” by the GOP to reignite a controversy that swirled around her in 2015, when she was knocked off the Democratic line because of faulty petitions. In that case, it was in a primary challenge by another Democrat, but still she won re-election on the Working Families and Independence party lines. Yet GOP maneuvering this week does highlight the major problems Martinez might have in a district that tilts Democratic: All Democrats don’t row in the same direction. One party insider attributed the low number of signatures collected for Martinez to antipathy between her and Assemb. Phil Ramos, which might have led his followers to sit on their hands. After all, Ramos’ wife, Angela, ran against Martinez in a Democratic primary for the legislative seat last year. Several months later Ramos’ daughter, Tina, was demoted from her patronage job at the Board of Elections after the primary challenge, and replaced, no less, with Martinez’s sister-in-law. Can’t blame the Islip GOP for taking a page out the playbook of the Brentwood Democrats. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point The new Oyster Bay way? Consider Seritage Growth Properties the guinea pig. The real estate investment trust is proposing a mixed-use development for the 26.5-acre site in Hicksville previously occupied by Sears. The property, about a half-mile from the Hicksville train station, is ground zero of an experiment that will test the question: Can the Oyster Bay way really change? Seritage, which is seeking approval to build 596 market-rate rental apartments, 240,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and five acres of green space, plans to file its draft environmental impact statement before Labor Day, officials said in previewing the plans Wednesday for the Newsday editorial board. Once the draft environmental impact statement is filed, town officials will have to evaluate it and make a recommendation, and public hearings will be held. While the project does not require a zoning change, it does need town environmental, planning and site approvals, along with some permits and variances, before construction can begin. The developer has signed a lease with iPic Entertainment to create a luxury theater as a key tenant. Its proposal includes several four-story buildings, with retail located on the bottom floor, and residential units above. As of now, there’s no affordable housing in the development, and the one- and two-bedroom apartments would rent for $2,500 to $2,900 a month. Seritage likely will face hurdles. The most obvious one: community concerns over the sheer number of units. Seritage’s original proposal had a much larger grocery space and far fewer residential units, about 350. Community residents initially objected to the larger grocery store, but are now concerned about the latest plan’s denser residential component. And then there’s the larger hurdle: The Oyster Bay way that has almost always stopped anything other than single-family homes from being built in the town. The town’s approval of Country Pointe in Plainview was the first sign that change was possible. But a project with the size and scope of Seritage’s proposal, with four-story, mixed-use buildings in the center of Hicksville, has never succeeded in Oyster Bay. Let the experiment begin. Randi F. Marshall

