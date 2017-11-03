Newsday has endorsed two candidates for top law enforcement positions in Suffolk County, sheriff and district attorney [“Zacarese for Suffolk sheriff,” Editorial, Oct. 18 and “Sini for Suffolk district attorney,” Editorial, Oct. 22]. In doing so, the editorial board went to great lengths to disparage the Suffolk County Conservative Party. After repeated attacks, I, as its chairman, am compelled to respond.

The Conservative Party has been vilified by the Newsday editorial board. Chief among the board’s complaints is its aversion to cross-endorsements by the so-called minor parties. Clearly, the outsized importance of the Conservative Party has increased significantly in the past 10 years. Newsday, while acknowledging the party’s ability to affect the outcome of an election, blatantly conveys its implicit distaste for the members of minor parties in general and, in particular, the Conservative Party.

The more than 60 individuals on the executive board of the Suffolk County Conservative Party screened many candidates this season, as they do for every election. Questions are posed and responses evaluated, as are candidates’ backgrounds. Debate among board members is encouraged. Ultimately, through consensus, a candidate is selected to represent the party for a particular office. This has resulted in Conservative, Republican, Democratic and Independence party members wearing our party’s mantle on Election Day. It’s a deliberative process with the purpose of genuine democratic engagement.

Any informed citizen is no doubt aware that, in many countries, the two-party system is not the norm. Typically in a multi-party system, coalitions are formed and, often, disparate voices that might otherwise be ignored are heard. In Suffolk County, a significant percentage of the electorate is fed up with large government and correspondingly large tax bills. It is no secret that we, as a party, favor smaller government and lower taxes. Many individuals registered with the Conservative Party vote on its line for that reason. The party intends to continue to increase its membership and deliver its message to local and state elected officials, despite the editorial board’s best efforts to silence it.

Frank Tinari, Islip Terrace

I was disappointed that Newsday did not endorse Jack Martins for Nassau County executive [“Curran for Nassau executive,” Editorial, Oct. 29].

My company, Formed Plastics, is a third-generation family business that has manufactured on Long Island since 1946. It’s not easy to have a successful manufacturing business on Long Island because we have among the highest property taxes and utility costs in the United States.

Martins has been the only politician to offer practical assistance to Formed Plastics. He informed us about the ReCharge New York program, which has helped lower our electrical costs.

Patrick K. Long, Syosset

Editor’s note: The writer is president of Formed Plastics in Carle Place.

Newsday’s endorsement of Tim Sini should be completely ignored [“Sini for Suffolk district attorney,” Editorial, Oct. 22].

Newsday describes an office plagued by partisan politics, then goes on to establish Sini — a man you describe as a “low-level and undistinguished assistant federal prosecutor” and beholden to party bosses — as the one for the job!

Newsday dismisses the experience of 44-year criminal law veteran and success story Ray Perini, who not only led the county’s narcotics bureau, but also founded the East End Drug Task Force and helped keep the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration operation open on Long Island.

Perini has devoted his entire professional life to representing the interests of justice on both sides of the criminal justice system, under various state and federal district attorneys and U.S. attorneys. We want a top prosecutor who is not beholden to the political machines.

Kathleen M. Dillon, Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer was an assistant district attorney in Suffolk County from 1996 to 2000.