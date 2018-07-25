Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

What comes after opting out of tests

The federal government requires that students in third through eighth grades take standardized tests in math and English each year, and requires that districts and schools have at least 95 percent of their eligible students take those tests each year.

The U.S. Department of Education, however, leaves it to the states to make sure this happens, and to bring districts into compliance when it doesn’t. And that’s a quandary for New York, particularly on Long Island, where about 50 percent of students have opted out of the state tests for the past few years.

This is all coming to a head as the state Board of Regents slowly moves forward with regulations designed to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act passed in 2015.

In June, the Regents initially approved a set of regulations that could force districts — after five years of falling below 95 percent compliance and failing to solve the problem — to spend some of their Title I federal funding to increase student participation. That infuriated testing opponents.

The issue got more discussion at a Regents retreat on July 16-17, and faces a vote on final passage at the September Regents meeting. Long Island Regent Roger Tilles says he does not favor forcing districts to dedicate funds to raise participation in testing that he thinks is ineffective and flawed.

That’s pretty much the position of the New York State United Teachers union, which was heavily behind opt-out as a way to prevent using the tests to evaluate teacher performance, and of parent groups like Long Island Opt Out, which fear such tests have an adverse effect on classroom teaching and student psyches.

But it is not the position of the federal government, which sends New York State more than $1 billion a year in Title 1 money.

So the state Education Department and the Regents are caught between two sides that aren’t inclined to stand down, and September’s final vote is likely to leave one or the other dissatisfied.

Lane Filler