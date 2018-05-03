Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! We were digging through old swag bags this week (see below), and invite you to send any apparel that carries the name of a politician to thepoint@newsday.com.

Clock’s ticking in Eastern District

Federal prosecutors are going strong in the Mangano-Venditto trial in Central Islip, and investigations into the murderous MS-13 gang are continuing, as is a preliminary probe of the investors in Kushner family real estate in Brooklyn.

What we don’t know is who will be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York — one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious prosecution offices.

It’s complicated, but consequential. And time is running out.

After firing all the nation’s U.S. attorneys shortly after he came into office, President Donald Trump never nominated anyone for the Eastern District, headquartered in Brooklyn, and the Southern District in Manhattan. At the start, the deputies to Robert Capers in Brooklyn and Preet Bharara in Manhattan were put in charge.

When the time on the “actings” expired, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions took the next step under federal law, making interim appointments valid for 120 days. Or, until May 5.

Sessions chose Long Islander Richard Donoghue for the Eastern District, where he made his prosecutorial reputation. Donoghue was widely praised, but Sessions’ choice for the Southern District, Geoffrey Berman, raised some red flags about his independence because he was a former law partner of Rudy Giuliani.

During this 120-day period, Trump could have officially made a nomination to Congress. It never happened because Sen. Chuck Schumer sent word that he would block Berman, whom Trump took the unusual step of personally interviewing, and everything came to a standstill. If there is no confirmed nominee by May 5, federal law allows the sitting judges of that judicial district to officially appoint the U.S. attorney.

The funny twist is that Berman, only several weeks on the job, quietly recused himself in what was then an undercover investigation of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a case that is now roiling the White House. Two weeks after the FBI’s April 9 raid of Cohen’s offices and homes, the SDNY judges announced that they had voted unanimously to name Berman as the U.S. attorney.

However, the judges of the Eastern District have yet to take any action with hours left on the countdown clock. The word on the street is that Donoghue is the likely choice, but the lack of action is puzzling. The chambers of Chief U.S. District Court Judge Dora Irizarry said there would be no comment, and the spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not return a call.

