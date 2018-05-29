Pass the ball

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! To subscribe, click here.

Daily Point

Political itch in Suffolk district

Former Suffolk County Legis. Lou D’Amaro took a pass in 2016 on challenging incumbent State Sen. Phil Boyle, but was ready a year later to jump into a special election for the seat, had Boyle won the 2017 race for county sheriff. But, in a stunning upset, Boyle lost the Republican primary for sheriff to Lawrence Zacarese.

Sensing possible Boyle weakness from the sheriff’s race as well as the wind at the back of Democrats this year, D’Amaro is poised to jump in the competitive 4th Senate District race, sources tell The Point. D’Amaro would only acknowledge to us that he is considering a run.

D’Amaro, who has been courted for the State Senate by Democrats for a few years, reportedly is itching to get back into politics. He has met with Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Westchester senator who leads the Democratic caucus, which is going all out to win control of the chamber in November.

At the end of 2017, D’Amaro was term-limited after serving the maximum of six terms on the county legislature. Since then, he has practiced in the real estate group of the Rivkin Radler law firm.

Sources tell The Point that Suffolk County Democratic leader Rich Schaffer, whose loyalty to the cause of Democrats taking over the State Senate is questionable, is not pleased that D’Amaro might run. Schaffer has supported and protected Boyle, whose roots are in the Conservative Party, and had considered giving him the Democratic nod for county sheriff if he won the primary in 2017. And if past is prologue, Schaffer never recruited a strong challenger to the late Owen Johnson, who held the Senate seat before Boyle.

Schaffer’s cancellation last week of the nominating convention for Suffolk Democrats has raised suspicion about his motives this year and whether he would even lend his organization’s support in a petition drive for D’Amaro. If Schaffer stays neutral, it would raise the question of whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is so committed to a Democratic-controlled State Senate that he would rebuke or punish Schaffer, a long time ally.

Rita Ciolli