Daily Point

A Zarb moment

When an expert like Frank Zarb gets tapped to tell people what they already know, it’s a safe bet that it’s not necessarily new ideas he’ll be asked to supply: It’s credibility and gravitas.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Thursday that Zarb, the former chief executive of Nasdaq and the original chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, will lead a task force to address persistent deficits in the county’s $3 billion annual budget. The goal is to end the control period that gives NIFA some power over spending and borrowing. The control period would end when annual deficits sink below 1 percent of Nassau’s annual budget.

To understand how to balance Nassau’s budget, go to the exhaustive report consulting firm Grant Thornton created for the county in 2011. Or revisit the comments of NIFA members themselves.

The deficit could exceed $100 million this year, and such consistent shortfalls have taken county debt to more than $3.5 billion. Possible remedies include bringing in more revenue via higher taxes, lower spending or some combination of the two. Greatly reducing the $70 million to $100 million in tax refunds the county pays after owners appeal property taxes each year would help, since most of the refunds the county pays out are on payments sitting in the bank accounts of school districts and other municipalities, which do not have to repay the money.

All of this is hard, and none of it is mysterious. But raising taxes is unpopular. Cutting services is unpopular. And reining in the pay and benefits of county workers, and police officers in particular, would be political suicide even were it not made stunningly difficult by state laws that give public-sector unions strong protections.

All five of the county’s major labor-union contracts have expired. Curran has to negotiate new ones, and she has said tax hikes would be a last resort.

So Zarb and other panel members like former State Sen. Charles Fuschillo are being brought in not only to supply new ideas to balance the budget, but also to take one more stab at convincing everyone that old ideas also must come to fruition.

Lane Filler