A math problem

Less than two weeks before the June 26 federal primary, Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory reported having just $12,358 in the bank in federal campaign filings. Gregory had raised just more than $132,000 in this campaign cycle as he seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Peter King in the 2nd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, his opponent for the nomination, Liuba Grechen Shirley, reported nearly $143,000 in cash, and had raised $462,128 in her grass-roots campaign, according to the federal filings.

Of course, neither comes close to King, who has more than $3 million. He has raised more than $800,000 in this campaign season alone.

Two years ago, when Gregory ran against King, Gregory held nearly four times as much cash as he has now — about $47,000 as of the 2016 pre-primary filing. But that time around, he didn’t have competition for the Democratic nod, never mind from a tenacious opponent.

Grechen Shirley has relied on full-color mailers showcasing her children, meetings in the living rooms of women who never before got involved in politics, and a full press of canvassers.

If she wins, will she get the big influx of funds needed against the formidable King?

Randi F. Marshall and Sam Guzik