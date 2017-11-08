Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Turnout throng

Voters poured into Suffolk County polling places early on Election Day and continued to do so until polls closed. The turnout wasn’t great in terms of pure numbers, but it was pretty great on a comparative basis.

In the district attorney race, which for a change had more than one candidate, with Tim Sini beating Ray Perini, turnout was about 32 percent, a number that will rise as the board of elections receives more absentee ballots in the coming days.

In 2013, when only now-indicted Thomas Spota was on the ballot for district attorney (and absent a constitutional convention proposition to really inflame some voters), turnout was an anemic 21 percent. The increase from four years ago is a whopping 52 percent.

A similar increase spiked the sheriff’s race, which is still too close to call after the machine count. Democrat Errol Toulon Jr. leads Republican Lawrence Zacarese by 1,354 votes out of 285,366 cast. A recanvass of a sample of voting machines remains, and then comes the counting of absentee ballots.

Suffolk elections officials say there are 13,850 absentee ballots in house, with more likely arriving in the coming days. Now add in unknown numbers of affidavit ballots and election lawyers, and consider this bit of perspective:

There already are more paper ballots to count than there were in the 2010 1st District congressional race between Tim Bishop and Randy Altschuler, and that wasn’t decided until Altschuler conceded on Dec. 8 of that year.

This is going to take a while.

Michael Dobie