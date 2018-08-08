Pressing the issue

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Congressman indicted

The hammer dropped on Rep. Chris Collins, who was charged Wednesday with insider trading for tipping family members off about a pharmaceutical stock that would soon tank because of failed clinical tests on a key drug.

Like other indicted politicians before him, the Republican from the Buffalo area is free to continue his re-election campaign and plead his case before the voters. Rep. Michael Grimm of Staten Island was successful with this move in 2014, although he eventually had to resign.

But if Collins stays in the race, will Democrats get one step closer to taking back the House?

Democrats would love to overthrow Collins en route, given the fact that he was the first congressman to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016, and for his involvement in the so-called Faso-Collins amendment to the Republican health care legislation in 2017 that would have meant budgetary headaches around the state. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo included Collins in his list of targeted congressional Republicans last June.

Don’t voters dislike representatives with the smell of skeezy-seeming financial self-enrichment?

Still, Democratic challenger Nate McMurray is facing an uphill battle. On the monetary front, his total receipts from January to the end of June were a paltry $133,975 vs. $1,278,748 for Collins.

Trump won the conservative gerrymandered district decisively in 2016.

In 2014 and 2016, Collins more than doubled his opponents’ vote tallies. In his first win in 2012, he inched by his opponent, a sitting member of Congress, by around 5,000 votes. That opponent was current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who passed on the chance to run against Collins this cycle when Cuomo was reportedly casting about for a new running mate.

Wednesday morning, the district was not on the Cook Political Report’s list of competitive races.

The Point reached Sabato’s Crystal Ball, another national campaign ratings group, after the indictment. Managing editor Kyle Kondik said in an email that in response to the news, it moved the district from Safe Republican to Likely Republican.

“It’s the most Republican district in New York. That said, this is a serious development and Collins had a close race in 2012, so you can’t foreclose the possibility of an upset,” Kondik said.

Mark Chiusano